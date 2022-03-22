Ashford Hospitality Trust, Inc. (NYSE:AHT) Expected to Announce Quarterly Sales of $261.49 Million

Wall Street analysts expect that Ashford Hospitality Trust, Inc. (NYSE:AHT – Get Rating) will announce $261.49 million in sales for the current fiscal quarter, according to Zacks. Two analysts have provided estimates for Ashford Hospitality Trust’s earnings. The highest sales estimate is $262.00 million and the lowest is $260.98 million. Ashford Hospitality Trust reported sales of $115.83 million in the same quarter last year, which indicates a positive year-over-year growth rate of 125.8%. The business is expected to announce its next quarterly earnings report on Monday, January 1st.

According to Zacks, analysts expect that Ashford Hospitality Trust will report full year sales of $1.19 billion for the current financial year, with estimates ranging from $1.13 billion to $1.24 billion. For the next financial year, analysts expect that the company will report sales of $1.31 billion, with estimates ranging from $1.23 billion to $1.39 billion. Zacks’ sales averages are a mean average based on a survey of research firms that follow Ashford Hospitality Trust.

Ashford Hospitality Trust (NYSE:AHT – Get Rating) last released its quarterly earnings data on Tuesday, February 22nd. The real estate investment trust reported ($1.75) earnings per share (EPS) for the quarter, topping the consensus estimate of ($1.95) by $0.20. During the same quarter in the previous year, the company earned ($16.70) EPS.

AHT has been the topic of several recent analyst reports. B. Riley cut their price target on shares of Ashford Hospitality Trust from $17.00 to $11.00 and set a “neutral” rating on the stock in a report on Monday, March 7th. Zacks Investment Research cut shares of Ashford Hospitality Trust from a “hold” rating to a “strong sell” rating in a report on Friday, March 11th.

NYSE AHT opened at $8.93 on Tuesday. The stock’s fifty day moving average price is $8.69. Ashford Hospitality Trust has a 52 week low of $6.56 and a 52 week high of $77.90. The company has a current ratio of 5.72, a quick ratio of 5.72 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 67.56. The firm has a market capitalization of $308.02 million, a PE ratio of -0.48 and a beta of 2.03.

Several large investors have recently modified their holdings of the business. Goldman Sachs Group Inc. grew its position in shares of Ashford Hospitality Trust by 325.0% during the second quarter. Goldman Sachs Group Inc. now owns 302,108 shares of the real estate investment trust’s stock worth $1,377,000 after acquiring an additional 231,019 shares during the last quarter. Nuveen Asset Management LLC bought a new position in shares of Ashford Hospitality Trust during the second quarter worth about $2,132,000. State Street Corp grew its position in shares of Ashford Hospitality Trust by 3,669.6% during the second quarter. State Street Corp now owns 1,922,506 shares of the real estate investment trust’s stock worth $8,767,000 after acquiring an additional 1,871,506 shares during the last quarter. Charles Schwab Investment Management Inc. grew its position in shares of Ashford Hospitality Trust by 4,614.4% during the second quarter. Charles Schwab Investment Management Inc. now owns 944,147 shares of the real estate investment trust’s stock worth $4,306,000 after acquiring an additional 924,120 shares during the last quarter. Finally, Morgan Stanley grew its position in shares of Ashford Hospitality Trust by 23.1% during the second quarter. Morgan Stanley now owns 932,590 shares of the real estate investment trust’s stock worth $4,253,000 after acquiring an additional 174,930 shares during the last quarter. 29.64% of the stock is currently owned by institutional investors.

Ashford Hospitality Trust, Inc is a real estate investment trust, which invests in the hospitality industry. The firm’s investments include direct hotel investments, mezzanine financing through origination or acquisition, first mortgage financing through origination or acquisition, sale-leaseback transactions and other hospitality transactions.

