$415.78 Million in Sales Expected for Vornado Realty Trust (NYSE:VNO) This Quarter

Wall Street analysts forecast that Vornado Realty Trust (NYSE:VNO – Get Rating) will post sales of $415.78 million for the current fiscal quarter, according to Zacks Investment Research. Eight analysts have issued estimates for Vornado Realty Trust’s earnings. The highest sales estimate is $431.71 million and the lowest is $379.57 million. Vornado Realty Trust reported sales of $379.98 million in the same quarter last year, which would suggest a positive year-over-year growth rate of 9.4%. The company is expected to announce its next quarterly earnings results on Monday, January 1st.

On average, analysts expect that Vornado Realty Trust will report full-year sales of $1.69 billion for the current year, with estimates ranging from $1.53 billion to $1.76 billion. For the next fiscal year, analysts anticipate that the firm will report sales of $1.77 billion, with estimates ranging from $1.57 billion to $1.87 billion. Zacks’ sales calculations are a mean average based on a survey of sell-side research analysts that that provide coverage for Vornado Realty Trust.

Vornado Realty Trust (NYSE:VNO – Get Rating) last issued its earnings results on Sunday, February 13th. The real estate investment trust reported $0.06 EPS for the quarter, missing the consensus estimate of $0.19 by ($0.13). The firm had revenue of $421.10 million during the quarter, compared to analyst estimates of $425.44 million. Vornado Realty Trust had a net margin of 11.07% and a return on equity of 2.52%. Vornado Realty Trust’s quarterly revenue was up 11.9% compared to the same quarter last year. During the same quarter in the previous year, the firm posted $0.66 earnings per share.

Several brokerages have recently commented on VNO. StockNews.com upgraded shares of Vornado Realty Trust from a “sell” rating to a “hold” rating in a research report on Thursday, February 24th. Zacks Investment Research lowered shares of Vornado Realty Trust from a “buy” rating to a “hold” rating and set a $47.00 price target on the stock. in a report on Wednesday, March 9th. One research analyst has rated the stock with a sell rating and five have given a hold rating to the company’s stock. Based on data from MarketBeat, the stock has a consensus rating of “Hold” and an average target price of $45.20.

A number of institutional investors and hedge funds have recently bought and sold shares of VNO. CWM LLC bought a new stake in Vornado Realty Trust during the 4th quarter worth approximately $26,000. NEXT Financial Group Inc grew its holdings in Vornado Realty Trust by 388.4% during the 3rd quarter. NEXT Financial Group Inc now owns 928 shares of the real estate investment trust’s stock worth $39,000 after acquiring an additional 738 shares during the last quarter. MCF Advisors LLC grew its holdings in Vornado Realty Trust by 49.0% during the 3rd quarter. MCF Advisors LLC now owns 934 shares of the real estate investment trust’s stock worth $39,000 after acquiring an additional 307 shares during the last quarter. Herold Advisors Inc. bought a new stake in Vornado Realty Trust during the 3rd quarter worth approximately $52,000. Finally, UMB Bank N A MO bought a new stake in Vornado Realty Trust during the 4th quarter worth approximately $55,000. 68.51% of the stock is currently owned by hedge funds and other institutional investors.

Shares of NYSE:VNO opened at $45.83 on Tuesday. The firm has a 50 day moving average of $43.37 and a 200-day moving average of $43.21. The stock has a market capitalization of $8.78 billion, a PE ratio of 86.47 and a beta of 1.24. The company has a current ratio of 4.35, a quick ratio of 4.35 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 1.62. Vornado Realty Trust has a 12 month low of $38.00 and a 12 month high of $50.91.

The business also recently declared a quarterly dividend, which was paid on Friday, February 11th. Investors of record on Monday, January 31st were issued a dividend of $0.53 per share. This represents a $2.12 annualized dividend and a dividend yield of 4.63%. The ex-dividend date of this dividend was Friday, January 28th. Vornado Realty Trust’s dividend payout ratio (DPR) is presently 400.01%.

Vornado Realty Trust is a real estate investment trust. The company owns office, retail, merchandise mart properties and other real estate and related investments. Its office properties include various building office complexes and Bank of America Center in San Francisco. The company’s retail properties include shopping centers, regional malls single tenant retail assets.

