Allstate (NYSE:ALL) Upgraded by Raymond James to “Strong-Buy”

Raymond James upgraded shares of Allstate (NYSE:ALL – Get Rating) from an outperform rating to a strong-buy rating in a report published on Friday, MarketBeat reports. The firm currently has $165.00 target price on the insurance provider’s stock, up from their previous target price of $145.00.

ALL has been the topic of a number of other research reports. UBS Group upgraded shares of Allstate from a neutral rating to a buy rating and lifted their price objective for the company from $126.00 to $149.00 in a research note on Monday, February 14th. Zacks Investment Research raised shares of Allstate from a sell rating to a hold rating and set a $104.00 price target for the company in a report on Thursday, March 10th. Morgan Stanley lifted their price objective on shares of Allstate from $130.00 to $140.00 and gave the company an equal weight rating in a research note on Friday, February 4th. Wells Fargo & Company cut Allstate from an equal weight rating to an underweight rating and dropped their price target for the stock from $123.00 to $105.00 in a research note on Wednesday, December 8th. Finally, Barclays lowered their target price on Allstate from $123.00 to $119.00 and set an equal weight rating on the stock in a research note on Thursday, January 6th. One equities research analyst has rated the stock with a sell rating, seven have assigned a hold rating, six have issued a buy rating and one has given a strong buy rating to the company. According to data from MarketBeat, the stock currently has a consensus rating of Hold and a consensus target price of $135.93.

Shares of Allstate stock opened at $134.53 on Friday. The company has a market cap of $37.45 billion, a P/E ratio of 26.38, a PEG ratio of 2.41 and a beta of 0.79. The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.34, a quick ratio of 0.42 and a current ratio of 0.42. Allstate has a one year low of $106.11 and a one year high of $140.00. The firm has a fifty day moving average of $123.92 and a two-hundred day moving average of $122.11.

Allstate ( NYSE:ALL Get Rating ) last issued its quarterly earnings data on Wednesday, February 2nd. The insurance provider reported $2.75 EPS for the quarter, missing the Zacks’ consensus estimate of $2.77 by ($0.02). The business had revenue of $10.85 billion during the quarter, compared to analyst estimates of $10.98 billion. Allstate had a net margin of 3.16% and a return on equity of 16.60%. Allstate’s revenue was up 17.0% on a year-over-year basis. During the same period in the previous year, the company posted $5.87 earnings per share. As a group, equities analysts predict that Allstate will post 9.99 earnings per share for the current year.

The firm also recently disclosed a quarterly dividend, which will be paid on Friday, April 1st. Stockholders of record on Monday, February 28th will be given a dividend of $0.85 per share. This is an increase from Allstate’s previous quarterly dividend of $0.81. The ex-dividend date is Friday, February 25th. This represents a $3.40 dividend on an annualized basis and a dividend yield of 2.53%. Allstate’s payout ratio is presently 66.67%.

In related news, Director Judith A. Sprieser sold 1,652 shares of the stock in a transaction dated Friday, February 4th. The shares were sold at an average price of $121.25, for a total value of $200,305.00. The transaction was disclosed in a document filed with the SEC, which can be accessed through the SEC website. Also, CAO John C. Pintozzi sold 3,000 shares of the company’s stock in a transaction dated Friday, February 25th. The stock was sold at an average price of $123.87, for a total transaction of $371,610.00. The disclosure for this sale can be found here. Insiders sold a total of 30,300 shares of company stock valued at $3,715,590 in the last ninety days. 1.56% of the stock is currently owned by insiders.

Several hedge funds and other institutional investors have recently made changes to their positions in the company. Selective Wealth Management Inc. acquired a new position in Allstate during the third quarter worth about $25,000. US Asset Management LLC acquired a new position in Allstate during the 3rd quarter worth approximately $29,000. Northwest Investment Counselors LLC acquired a new position in Allstate during the 4th quarter worth approximately $29,000. Benjamin Edwards Inc. acquired a new position in shares of Allstate in the 3rd quarter valued at $37,000. Finally, Chilton Capital Management LLC acquired a new position in shares of Allstate in the 4th quarter valued at $35,000. Institutional investors and hedge funds own 74.65% of the company’s stock.

The Allstate Corp. engages in the property and casualty insurance business and the sale of life, accident, and health insurance products through its subsidiaries. It operates through following business segments: Allstate Protection, Protection Services, Allstate Life, Allstate Benefits, Allstate Annuities, Discontinued Lines and Coverages, and Corporate and Other.

