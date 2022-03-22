Traders Purchase Large Volume of JPMorgan Alerian MLP Index ETN Call Options (NYSEARCA:AMJ)

JPMorgan Alerian MLP Index ETN (NYSEARCA:AMJ – Get Rating) saw unusually large options trading on Monday. Investors acquired 3,090 call options on the company. This is an increase of approximately 951% compared to the average daily volume of 294 call options.

In other JPMorgan Alerian MLP Index ETN news, Director Mellody L. Hobson acquired 670 shares of the business’s stock in a transaction that occurred on Wednesday, January 19th. The stock was acquired at an average price of $149.68 per share, with a total value of $100,285.60. The acquisition was disclosed in a legal filing with the SEC, which is accessible through this hyperlink.

Get JPMorgan Alerian MLP Index ETN alerts:

Several hedge funds have recently added to or reduced their stakes in AMJ. Nicolet Advisory Services LLC grew its position in JPMorgan Alerian MLP Index ETN by 21.6% during the 3rd quarter. Nicolet Advisory Services LLC now owns 559,713 shares of the exchange traded fund’s stock worth $10,175,000 after acquiring an additional 99,454 shares during the last quarter. Nicolet Bankshares Inc. lifted its stake in shares of JPMorgan Alerian MLP Index ETN by 11.0% in the 3rd quarter. Nicolet Bankshares Inc. now owns 296,109 shares of the exchange traded fund’s stock valued at $5,380,000 after purchasing an additional 29,362 shares during the period. Captrust Financial Advisors lifted its stake in shares of JPMorgan Alerian MLP Index ETN by 5.2% in the 3rd quarter. Captrust Financial Advisors now owns 20,104 shares of the exchange traded fund’s stock valued at $365,000 after purchasing an additional 1,000 shares during the period. Core Wealth Advisors Inc. lifted its stake in shares of JPMorgan Alerian MLP Index ETN by 66.1% in the 3rd quarter. Core Wealth Advisors Inc. now owns 4,095 shares of the exchange traded fund’s stock valued at $74,000 after purchasing an additional 1,630 shares during the period. Finally, Osborne Partners Capital Management LLC raised its stake in JPMorgan Alerian MLP Index ETN by 9.8% during the 3rd quarter. Osborne Partners Capital Management LLC now owns 458,394 shares of the exchange traded fund’s stock worth $8,329,000 after buying an additional 40,987 shares during the period.

JPMorgan Alerian MLP Index ETN stock opened at $20.18 on Tuesday. JPMorgan Alerian MLP Index ETN has a 12 month low of $15.66 and a 12 month high of $21.60. The firm has a 50 day moving average price of $20.12.

Featured Stories

Receive News & Ratings for JPMorgan Alerian MLP Index ETN Daily - Enter your email address below to receive a concise daily summary of the latest news and analysts' ratings for JPMorgan Alerian MLP Index ETN and related companies with MarketBeat.com's FREE daily email newsletter.