Traders Purchase Large Volume of JPMorgan Alerian MLP Index ETN Call Options (NYSEARCA:AMJ)

JPMorgan Alerian MLP Index ETN (NYSEARCA:AMJ – Get Rating) saw unusually large options trading on Monday. Investors acquired 3,090 call options on the company. This is an increase of approximately 951% compared to the average daily volume of 294 call options.
In other JPMorgan Alerian MLP Index ETN news, Director Mellody L. Hobson acquired 670 shares of the business’s stock in a transaction that occurred on Wednesday, January 19th. The stock was acquired at an average price of $149.68 per share, with a total value of $100,285.60. The acquisition was disclosed in a legal filing with the SEC, which is accessible through this hyperlink.
Several hedge funds have recently added to or reduced their stakes in AMJ. Nicolet Advisory Services LLC grew its position in JPMorgan Alerian MLP Index ETN by 21.6% during the 3rd quarter. Nicolet Advisory Services LLC now owns 559,713 shares of the exchange traded fund’s stock worth $10,175,000 after acquiring an additional 99,454 shares during the last quarter. Nicolet Bankshares Inc. lifted its stake in shares of JPMorgan Alerian MLP Index ETN by 11.0% in the 3rd quarter. Nicolet Bankshares Inc. now owns 296,109 shares of the exchange traded fund’s stock valued at $5,380,000 after purchasing an additional 29,362 shares during the period. Captrust Financial Advisors lifted its stake in shares of JPMorgan Alerian MLP Index ETN by 5.2% in the 3rd quarter. Captrust Financial Advisors now owns 20,104 shares of the exchange traded fund’s stock valued at $365,000 after purchasing an additional 1,000 shares during the period. Core Wealth Advisors Inc. lifted its stake in shares of JPMorgan Alerian MLP Index ETN by 66.1% in the 3rd quarter. Core Wealth Advisors Inc. now owns 4,095 shares of the exchange traded fund’s stock valued at $74,000 after purchasing an additional 1,630 shares during the period. Finally, Osborne Partners Capital Management LLC raised its stake in JPMorgan Alerian MLP Index ETN by 9.8% during the 3rd quarter. Osborne Partners Capital Management LLC now owns 458,394 shares of the exchange traded fund’s stock worth $8,329,000 after buying an additional 40,987 shares during the period.
Featured Stories
- Get a free copy of the StockNews.com research report on JPMorgan Alerian MLP Index ETN (AMJ)
- Insiders And Institutions Buy Skechers U.S.A.
- Costco, BJ’s or Walmart: Which Stock Has the Best Price?
- Goodyear Tire Stock Price Going Back in Time
- Sofi Financial Stock Looks Attractive Down Here
- After An Overdone Selloff, It’s Time to Sign for DocuSign Shares
Receive News & Ratings for JPMorgan Alerian MLP Index ETN Daily - Enter your email address below to receive a concise daily summary of the latest news and analysts' ratings for JPMorgan Alerian MLP Index ETN and related companies with MarketBeat.com's FREE daily email newsletter.