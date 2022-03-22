Manning & Napier (NYSE:MN) Coverage Initiated by Analysts at StockNews.com

StockNews.com assumed coverage on shares of Manning & Napier (NYSE:MN – Get Rating) in a research report sent to investors on Friday. The firm issued a strong-buy rating on the asset manager’s stock.
Shares of MN stock opened at $9.00 on Friday. The stock’s fifty day moving average price is $8.33 and its 200 day moving average price is $8.63. Manning & Napier has a 1-year low of $6.07 and a 1-year high of $10.25. The company has a market cap of $166.19 million, a price-to-earnings ratio of 7.63 and a beta of 2.90.
The company also recently declared a quarterly dividend, which will be paid on Wednesday, March 30th. Shareholders of record on Wednesday, March 16th will be given a dividend of $0.05 per share. The ex-dividend date is Tuesday, March 15th. This represents a $0.20 dividend on an annualized basis and a yield of 2.22%. Manning & Napier’s dividend payout ratio is currently 16.95%.
About Manning & Napier (Get Rating)
Manning & Napier, Inc engages in the provision of investment advisory servcies. The firm offers a broad range of financial solutions and investment strategies, including wealth management services. It provides investment management services to separately managed accounts, mutual funds, and collective investment trust funds.
