Manning & Napier (NYSE:MN) Coverage Initiated by Analysts at StockNews.com

StockNews.com assumed coverage on shares of Manning & Napier (NYSE:MN – Get Rating) in a research report sent to investors on Friday. The firm issued a strong-buy rating on the asset manager’s stock.

Shares of MN stock opened at $9.00 on Friday. The stock’s fifty day moving average price is $8.33 and its 200 day moving average price is $8.63. Manning & Napier has a 1-year low of $6.07 and a 1-year high of $10.25. The company has a market cap of $166.19 million, a price-to-earnings ratio of 7.63 and a beta of 2.90.

The company also recently declared a quarterly dividend, which will be paid on Wednesday, March 30th. Shareholders of record on Wednesday, March 16th will be given a dividend of $0.05 per share. The ex-dividend date is Tuesday, March 15th. This represents a $0.20 dividend on an annualized basis and a yield of 2.22%. Manning & Napier’s dividend payout ratio is currently 16.95%.

Institutional investors and hedge funds have recently modified their holdings of the business. GABELLI & Co INVESTMENT ADVISERS INC. lifted its holdings in shares of Manning & Napier by 10.9% in the 4th quarter. GABELLI & Co INVESTMENT ADVISERS INC. now owns 15,250 shares of the asset manager’s stock valued at $127,000 after buying an additional 1,500 shares during the period. Hillsdale Investment Management Inc. lifted its holdings in shares of Manning & Napier by 48.4% in the 4th quarter. Hillsdale Investment Management Inc. now owns 9,200 shares of the asset manager’s stock valued at $76,000 after buying an additional 3,000 shares during the period. Barclays PLC lifted its holdings in shares of Manning & Napier by 243.4% in the 3rd quarter. Barclays PLC now owns 4,430 shares of the asset manager’s stock valued at $40,000 after buying an additional 3,140 shares during the period. Morgan Stanley lifted its holdings in shares of Manning & Napier by 6.5% in the 3rd quarter. Morgan Stanley now owns 82,021 shares of the asset manager’s stock valued at $748,000 after buying an additional 4,983 shares during the period. Finally, Geode Capital Management LLC lifted its holdings in shares of Manning & Napier by 5.9% in the 3rd quarter. Geode Capital Management LLC now owns 98,333 shares of the asset manager’s stock valued at $897,000 after buying an additional 5,481 shares during the period. 54.44% of the stock is owned by institutional investors.

About Manning & Napier

Manning & Napier, Inc engages in the provision of investment advisory servcies. The firm offers a broad range of financial solutions and investment strategies, including wealth management services. It provides investment management services to separately managed accounts, mutual funds, and collective investment trust funds.

