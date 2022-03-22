Tri Pointe Homes (NYSE:TPH) Stock Rating Upgraded by StockNews.com

StockNews.com upgraded shares of Tri Pointe Homes (NYSE:TPH – Get Rating) from a hold rating to a buy rating in a research note published on Friday.

Separately, Zacks Investment Research raised shares of Tri Pointe Homes from a hold rating to a buy rating and set a $27.00 price objective on the stock in a report on Wednesday, February 2nd. Three equities research analysts have rated the stock with a hold rating and three have given a buy rating to the company. According to MarketBeat, Tri Pointe Homes presently has a consensus rating of Buy and an average price target of $27.25.

Get Tri Pointe Homes alerts:

NYSE TPH opened at $22.35 on Friday. The firm has a market cap of $2.40 billion, a PE ratio of 5.46 and a beta of 1.54. The stock’s 50 day simple moving average is $23.23. Tri Pointe Homes has a 12-month low of $18.87 and a 12-month high of $28.28. The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.55, a current ratio of 1.45 and a quick ratio of 1.45.

Tri Pointe Homes ( NYSE:TPH Get Rating ) last released its earnings results on Thursday, February 17th. The construction company reported $1.33 EPS for the quarter, beating analysts’ consensus estimates of $1.25 by $0.08. Tri Pointe Homes had a return on equity of 20.14% and a net margin of 11.80%. The company had revenue of $1.20 billion during the quarter, compared to the consensus estimate of $1.18 billion. During the same quarter last year, the company earned $0.92 earnings per share. Tri Pointe Homes’s quarterly revenue was up 14.9% compared to the same quarter last year. As a group, research analysts predict that Tri Pointe Homes will post 4.99 earnings per share for the current year.

A number of institutional investors and hedge funds have recently made changes to their positions in TPH. Vident Investment Advisory LLC grew its position in shares of Tri Pointe Homes by 29.6% in the third quarter. Vident Investment Advisory LLC now owns 90,829 shares of the construction company’s stock valued at $1,909,000 after purchasing an additional 20,735 shares during the last quarter. Voloridge Investment Management LLC grew its holdings in Tri Pointe Homes by 157.5% during the 3rd quarter. Voloridge Investment Management LLC now owns 129,768 shares of the construction company’s stock valued at $2,728,000 after buying an additional 79,376 shares during the last quarter. Factorial Partners LLC increased its position in Tri Pointe Homes by 41.2% during the third quarter. Factorial Partners LLC now owns 82,300 shares of the construction company’s stock worth $1,730,000 after buying an additional 24,000 shares in the last quarter. Wealth Quarterback LLC raised its holdings in shares of Tri Pointe Homes by 65.5% in the third quarter. Wealth Quarterback LLC now owns 2,886 shares of the construction company’s stock worth $37,000 after acquiring an additional 1,142 shares during the last quarter. Finally, Versor Investments LP purchased a new stake in shares of Tri Pointe Homes in the third quarter valued at $290,000. Institutional investors own 97.92% of the company’s stock.

Tri Pointe Homes Company Profile (Get Rating)

Tri Pointe Homes, Inc engages in the design, construction, and sale of single-family attached and detached homes in the United States. The company operates through a portfolio of six brands comprising Maracay in Arizona; Pardee Homes in California and Nevada; Quadrant Homes in Washington; Trendmaker Homes in Texas; TRI Pointe Homes in California, Colorado, and the Carolinas; and Winchester Homes in Maryland, Virginia, and the District of Columbia.

Featured Articles

Receive News & Ratings for Tri Pointe Homes Daily - Enter your email address below to receive a concise daily summary of the latest news and analysts' ratings for Tri Pointe Homes and related companies with MarketBeat.com's FREE daily email newsletter.