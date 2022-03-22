Aethlon Medical (NASDAQ:AEMD) Research Coverage Started at StockNews.com

StockNews.com began coverage on shares of Aethlon Medical (NASDAQ:AEMD – Get Rating) in a research note issued to investors on Friday. The brokerage issued a sell rating on the medical equipment provider’s stock.

Separately, Maxim Group lowered their price objective on shares of Aethlon Medical from $11.00 to $4.00 in a research report on Tuesday, February 15th.

NASDAQ AEMD opened at $1.47 on Friday. The stock has a fifty day simple moving average of $1.46 and a 200-day simple moving average of $2.44. The stock has a market cap of $22.65 million, a PE ratio of -2.47 and a beta of 0.65. Aethlon Medical has a twelve month low of $1.12 and a twelve month high of $12.49.

Aethlon Medical ( NASDAQ:AEMD Get Rating ) last posted its earnings results on Sunday, February 13th. The medical equipment provider reported ($0.16) EPS for the quarter, missing the Zacks’ consensus estimate of ($0.13) by ($0.03). Aethlon Medical had a negative net margin of 2,823.49% and a negative return on equity of 45.91%. During the same quarter last year, the firm posted ($0.20) earnings per share. Analysts expect that Aethlon Medical will post -0.56 EPS for the current fiscal year.

A number of hedge funds and other institutional investors have recently added to or reduced their stakes in the business. Vanguard Group Inc. lifted its position in shares of Aethlon Medical by 238.6% during the second quarter. Vanguard Group Inc. now owns 579,664 shares of the medical equipment provider’s stock worth $2,852,000 after purchasing an additional 408,482 shares in the last quarter. Renaissance Technologies LLC lifted its holdings in Aethlon Medical by 377.0% during the 4th quarter. Renaissance Technologies LLC now owns 242,200 shares of the medical equipment provider’s stock worth $450,000 after buying an additional 191,425 shares in the last quarter. Geode Capital Management LLC boosted its position in Aethlon Medical by 20.9% in the 4th quarter. Geode Capital Management LLC now owns 164,952 shares of the medical equipment provider’s stock valued at $306,000 after buying an additional 28,501 shares during the period. Dimensional Fund Advisors LP grew its stake in shares of Aethlon Medical by 47.3% in the fourth quarter. Dimensional Fund Advisors LP now owns 151,590 shares of the medical equipment provider’s stock worth $282,000 after acquiring an additional 48,710 shares in the last quarter. Finally, BlackRock Inc. grew its stake in shares of Aethlon Medical by 771.7% in the third quarter. BlackRock Inc. now owns 73,074 shares of the medical equipment provider’s stock worth $282,000 after acquiring an additional 64,691 shares in the last quarter. 7.71% of the stock is owned by institutional investors.

Aethlon Medical, Inc, a medical technology company, focuses on developing products to diagnose and treat life and organ threatening diseases in the United States. The company develops Aethlon Hemopurifier, a clinical-stage immunotherapeutic device that removes tumor-derived exosomes and life-threatening viruses from the human circulatory system.

