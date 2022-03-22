Polar Capital Technology Trust (LON:PCT) Stock Price Crosses Below Two Hundred Day Moving Average of $2,470.75

Polar Capital Technology Trust plc (LON:PCT – Get Rating)’s share price passed below its 200-day moving average during trading on Monday . The stock has a 200-day moving average of GBX 2,470.75 ($32.53) and traded as low as GBX 2,247.61 ($29.59). Polar Capital Technology Trust shares last traded at GBX 2,280 ($30.02), with a volume of 268,225 shares.
The firm has a 50-day moving average of GBX 2,263.49 and a 200 day moving average of GBX 2,470.75. The stock has a market capitalization of £3.05 billion and a price-to-earnings ratio of 2.94. The company has a current ratio of 6.46, a quick ratio of 6.32 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 1.60.
About Polar Capital Technology Trust (LON:PCT)
Featured Stories
- Domino’s Pizza Stock Drop Bestows Opportunity
- Insiders And Institutions Buy Skechers U.S.A.
- Costco, BJ’s or Walmart: Which Stock Has the Best Price?
- Goodyear Tire Stock Price Going Back in Time
- Sofi Financial Stock Looks Attractive Down Here
Receive News & Ratings for Polar Capital Technology Trust Daily - Enter your email address below to receive a concise daily summary of the latest news and analysts' ratings for Polar Capital Technology Trust and related companies with MarketBeat.com's FREE daily email newsletter.