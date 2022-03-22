Young & Co.’s Brewery, P.L.C. (LON:YNGA) Stock Passes Below 200-Day Moving Average of $1,512.61

Young & Co.’s Brewery, P.L.C. (LON:YNGA – Get Rating)’s stock price crossed below its two hundred day moving average during trading on Monday . The stock has a two hundred day moving average of GBX 1,512.61 ($19.91) and traded as low as GBX 1,390 ($18.30). Young & Co.’s Brewery, P.L.C. shares last traded at GBX 1,410 ($18.56), with a volume of 9,743 shares trading hands.

The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 32.25, a quick ratio of 1.72 and a current ratio of 1.81. The stock has a market cap of £824.53 million and a PE ratio of 940.00. The company’s 50 day simple moving average is GBX 1,480.89 and its 200 day simple moving average is GBX 1,512.61.

Young & Co.’s Brewery, P.L.C. Company Profile (LON:YNGA)

Young & Co's Brewery, P.L.C. operates and manages pubs and hotels in the United Kingdom. The company operates in two segments, Managed Houses and Ram Pub Company. It sells drinks and food, as well as provides accommodation services; and owns, leases, and sub leases its owned or leased pubs to third parties.

