Gyrodyne (NASDAQ:GYRO) Stock Price Passes Above 50-Day Moving Average of $12.54

Gyrodyne, LLC (NASDAQ:GYRO – Get Rating) crossed above its 50 day moving average during trading on Monday . The stock has a 50 day moving average of $12.54 and traded as high as $12.63. Gyrodyne shares last traded at $12.63, with a volume of 650 shares changing hands.

The company has a fifty day simple moving average of $12.54. The company has a quick ratio of 3.18, a current ratio of 3.18 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.45.

Several hedge funds have recently added to or reduced their stakes in GYRO. GABELLI & Co INVESTMENT ADVISERS INC. lifted its stake in Gyrodyne by 17.7% in the fourth quarter. GABELLI & Co INVESTMENT ADVISERS INC. now owns 110,791 shares of the real estate investment trust’s stock worth $1,274,000 after acquiring an additional 16,648 shares during the period. Gabelli Funds LLC increased its position in Gyrodyne by 54.4% during the 3rd quarter. Gabelli Funds LLC now owns 109,251 shares of the real estate investment trust’s stock valued at $1,418,000 after purchasing an additional 38,502 shares during the period. Finally, Teton Advisors Inc. raised its holdings in shares of Gyrodyne by 6.6% in the 3rd quarter. Teton Advisors Inc. now owns 16,138 shares of the real estate investment trust’s stock valued at $209,000 after purchasing an additional 1,000 shares in the last quarter.

Gyrodyne LLC engages in the management of a portfolio of medical office and industrial properties. Its properties include Flowerfield, Port Jefferson Professional Park, Courtland Medical Center, and Grove. The company was founded by Peter James Papadakos in 1946 and is headquartered in St. James, NY.

