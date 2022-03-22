Nortech Systems (NASDAQ:NSYS) Shares Pass Above 50 Day Moving Average of $10.54

Nortech Systems Incorporated (NASDAQ:NSYS – Get Rating)’s share price crossed above its 50 day moving average during trading on Monday . The stock has a 50 day moving average of $10.54 and traded as high as $11.93. Nortech Systems shares last traded at $11.65, with a volume of 4,810 shares changing hands.

Separately, TheStreet upgraded Nortech Systems from a “d+” rating to a “c” rating in a report on Tuesday, March 8th.

Get Nortech Systems alerts:

The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.18, a quick ratio of 0.93 and a current ratio of 1.56. The stock has a market cap of $31.13 million, a price-to-earnings ratio of -19.10 and a beta of 1.29. The business has a fifty day simple moving average of $10.54.

Several institutional investors and hedge funds have recently modified their holdings of NSYS. Virtu Financial LLC purchased a new stake in shares of Nortech Systems in the 2nd quarter worth approximately $89,000. Chevy Chase Trust Holdings Inc. boosted its holdings in Nortech Systems by 10.3% in the third quarter. Chevy Chase Trust Holdings Inc. now owns 29,476 shares of the electronics maker’s stock worth $339,000 after acquiring an additional 2,750 shares in the last quarter. Finally, Renaissance Technologies LLC increased its holdings in shares of Nortech Systems by 14.8% during the third quarter. Renaissance Technologies LLC now owns 76,663 shares of the electronics maker’s stock valued at $882,000 after acquiring an additional 9,904 shares in the last quarter. 4.02% of the stock is currently owned by hedge funds and other institutional investors.

Nortech Systems Company Profile (NASDAQ:NSYS)

Nortech Systems Incorporated provides design and manufacturing solutions for electromedical devices, electromechanical systems, assemblies, and components in the United States, Mexico, and China. It offers a range of technical and manufacturing, and support services, including project management, designing, testing, prototyping, manufacturing, supply chain management, and post-market services.

Featured Articles

Receive News & Ratings for Nortech Systems Daily - Enter your email address below to receive a concise daily summary of the latest news and analysts' ratings for Nortech Systems and related companies with MarketBeat.com's FREE daily email newsletter.