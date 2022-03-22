Wizz Air (LON:WIZZ) Upgraded to Neutral at Exane BNP Paribas

Exane BNP Paribas upgraded shares of Wizz Air (LON:WIZZGet Rating) from an underperform rating to a neutral rating in a research report sent to investors on Friday morning, The Fly reports. They currently have GBX 2,900 ($38.18) target price on the stock.

A number of other research analysts also recently issued reports on the stock. JPMorgan Chase & Co. boosted their price target on shares of Wizz Air from GBX 4,960 ($65.30) to GBX 6,000 ($78.99) and gave the stock an overweight rating in a research report on Thursday, January 20th. Deutsche Bank Aktiengesellschaft restated a buy rating and issued a GBX 5,600 ($73.72) price target on shares of Wizz Air in a research report on Thursday, January 27th. Citigroup dropped their target price on shares of Wizz Air from GBX 3,500 ($46.08) to GBX 2,300 ($30.28) and set a sell rating on the stock in a research report on Monday, March 14th. Berenberg Bank dropped their target price on shares of Wizz Air from GBX 5,200 ($68.46) to GBX 4,400 ($57.93) and set a hold rating on the stock in a research report on Monday, February 21st. Finally, Barclays reiterated an overweight rating and set a GBX 5,300 ($69.77) target price on shares of Wizz Air in a research report on Monday, March 14th. Three investment analysts have rated the stock with a sell rating, five have issued a hold rating and three have issued a buy rating to the company’s stock. According to MarketBeat, the stock presently has an average rating of Hold and a consensus target price of GBX 4,225 ($55.62).

WIZZ opened at GBX 2,638 ($34.73) on Friday. Wizz Air has a fifty-two week low of GBX 2,250 ($29.62) and a fifty-two week high of GBX 5,478 ($72.12). The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 432.39, a current ratio of 1.18 and a quick ratio of 1.05. The firm has a market capitalization of £3.18 billion and a price-to-earnings ratio of -5.39. The company’s 50 day moving average price is GBX 3,817.35 and its two-hundred day moving average price is GBX 4,349.29.

In other news, insider Jozsef Varadi sold 100,000 shares of the company’s stock in a transaction on Monday, January 31st. The shares were sold at an average price of GBX 4,055 ($53.38), for a total value of £4,055,000 ($5,338,335.97).

Wizz Air Holdings Plc, together with its subsidiaries, provides passenger air transportation services on scheduled short-haul and medium-haul point-to-point routes across Europe and the Middle East. As of June 04, 2021, it operated a fleet of 137 aircraft that offered services for approximately 824 routes from 43 bases connecting 167 airports in 48 countries.

