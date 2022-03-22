Summer Infant (NASDAQ:SUMR) Coverage Initiated by Analysts at StockNews.com

StockNews.com started coverage on shares of Summer Infant (NASDAQ:SUMR – Get Rating) in a research report sent to investors on Friday morning. The firm issued a buy rating on the stock.
Summer Infant stock opened at $11.60 on Friday. The company has a current ratio of 1.57, a quick ratio of 0.93 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 4.57. Summer Infant has a 1 year low of $6.80 and a 1 year high of $23.92. The firm has a market cap of $25.11 million, a P/E ratio of -8.66 and a beta of 1.62. The company’s 50-day simple moving average is $9.13.
Summer Infant (NASDAQ:SUMR – Get Rating) last released its earnings results on Wednesday, March 16th. The company reported ($1.81) earnings per share (EPS) for the quarter. Summer Infant had a negative net margin of 2.02% and a negative return on equity of 3.72%. The business had revenue of $35.31 million for the quarter.
Summer Infant Company Profile (Get Rating)
Summer Infant, Inc, together with its subsidiaries, designs, markets, and distributes branded juvenile health, safety, and wellness products. It offers audio and video monitors; and gates, potties, entertainers, baby monitors, bath products, specialty blankets, strollers, car seats, and travel systems, as well as baby gear products under the Summer and SwaddleMe brand names.
