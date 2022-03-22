Weyco Group (NASDAQ:WEYS) Receives New Coverage from Analysts at StockNews.com

StockNews.com began coverage on shares of Weyco Group (NASDAQ:WEYS – Get Rating) in a report published on Friday. The brokerage issued a buy rating on the textile maker’s stock.
WEYS opened at $23.90 on Friday. The firm’s 50 day simple moving average is $24.05. The company has a market cap of $233.03 million, a price-to-earnings ratio of 11.27 and a beta of 0.54. Weyco Group has a one year low of $19.53 and a one year high of $25.50.
The company also recently announced a quarterly dividend, which will be paid on Thursday, March 31st. Stockholders of record on Friday, March 18th will be given a $0.24 dividend. This represents a $0.96 annualized dividend and a dividend yield of 4.02%. The ex-dividend date is Thursday, March 17th. Weyco Group’s dividend payout ratio is currently 45.28%.
About Weyco Group (Get Rating)
Weyco Group, Inc engages in the design, production and trade of footwear for men, women and children. It operates through the following segments: North American Wholesale Operations and North American Retail Operations. The North American Wholesale Operations segment includes selling products to department stores and specialty shops in the United States and Canada.
See Also
- Get a free copy of the StockNews.com research report on Weyco Group (WEYS)
- Domino’s Pizza Stock Drop Bestows Opportunity
- Insiders And Institutions Buy Skechers U.S.A.
- Costco, BJ’s or Walmart: Which Stock Has the Best Price?
- Goodyear Tire Stock Price Going Back in Time
- Sofi Financial Stock Looks Attractive Down Here
Receive News & Ratings for Weyco Group Daily - Enter your email address below to receive a concise daily summary of the latest news and analysts' ratings for Weyco Group and related companies with MarketBeat.com's FREE daily email newsletter.