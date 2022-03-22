Weyco Group (NASDAQ:WEYS) Receives New Coverage from Analysts at StockNews.com

StockNews.com began coverage on shares of Weyco Group (NASDAQ:WEYS – Get Rating) in a report published on Friday. The brokerage issued a buy rating on the textile maker’s stock.

WEYS opened at $23.90 on Friday. The firm’s 50 day simple moving average is $24.05. The company has a market cap of $233.03 million, a price-to-earnings ratio of 11.27 and a beta of 0.54. Weyco Group has a one year low of $19.53 and a one year high of $25.50.

Get Weyco Group alerts:

The company also recently announced a quarterly dividend, which will be paid on Thursday, March 31st. Stockholders of record on Friday, March 18th will be given a $0.24 dividend. This represents a $0.96 annualized dividend and a dividend yield of 4.02%. The ex-dividend date is Thursday, March 17th. Weyco Group’s dividend payout ratio is currently 45.28%.

Several large investors have recently made changes to their positions in WEYS. Renaissance Technologies LLC raised its position in shares of Weyco Group by 6.9% in the 2nd quarter. Renaissance Technologies LLC now owns 56,322 shares of the textile maker’s stock worth $1,260,000 after acquiring an additional 3,657 shares in the last quarter. Millennium Management LLC raised its position in shares of Weyco Group by 263.7% in the 2nd quarter. Millennium Management LLC now owns 62,884 shares of the textile maker’s stock worth $1,407,000 after acquiring an additional 45,592 shares in the last quarter. First Business Financial Services Inc. bought a new position in shares of Weyco Group in the 3rd quarter worth approximately $223,000. AMG National Trust Bank raised its position in shares of Weyco Group by 1.2% in the 3rd quarter. AMG National Trust Bank now owns 62,123 shares of the textile maker’s stock worth $1,408,000 after acquiring an additional 754 shares in the last quarter. Finally, O Shaughnessy Asset Management LLC bought a new position in shares of Weyco Group in the 3rd quarter worth approximately $198,000. 18.60% of the stock is owned by hedge funds and other institutional investors.

About Weyco Group (Get Rating)

Weyco Group, Inc engages in the design, production and trade of footwear for men, women and children. It operates through the following segments: North American Wholesale Operations and North American Retail Operations. The North American Wholesale Operations segment includes selling products to department stores and specialty shops in the United States and Canada.

See Also

Receive News & Ratings for Weyco Group Daily - Enter your email address below to receive a concise daily summary of the latest news and analysts' ratings for Weyco Group and related companies with MarketBeat.com's FREE daily email newsletter.