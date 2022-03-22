Telos (NASDAQ:TLS) Price Target Cut to $13.00 by Analysts at Northland Securities

Telos (NASDAQ:TLS – Get Rating) had its target price lowered by Northland Securities from $30.00 to $13.00 in a report issued on Friday morning, The Fly reports.

TLS has been the subject of a number of other research reports. Zacks Investment Research upgraded Telos from a strong sell rating to a hold rating in a research note on Thursday, January 20th. Colliers Securities upgraded Telos from a neutral rating to a buy rating and set a $20.00 target price on the stock in a report on Wednesday, January 19th. Needham & Company LLC lowered their target price on Telos from $22.00 to $12.00 and set a buy rating on the stock in a report on Thursday, March 17th. BMO Capital Markets lowered shares of Telos from an outperform rating to a market perform rating and reduced their price target for the company from $20.00 to $14.00 in a research report on Friday, February 25th. Finally, B. Riley cut their target price on Telos from $22.00 to $12.50 and set a buy rating on the stock in a research report on Thursday, March 17th. Three equities research analysts have rated the stock with a hold rating and five have given a buy rating to the company’s stock. Based on data from MarketBeat.com, Telos has an average rating of Buy and an average target price of $20.06.

Shares of NASDAQ:TLS opened at $10.05 on Friday. Telos has a 52-week low of $8.51 and a 52-week high of $39.45. The stock has a market cap of $670.89 million, a P/E ratio of -15.00 and a beta of 2.24. The business’s 50 day moving average is $10.97 and its 200 day moving average is $18.66. The company has a quick ratio of 3.50, a current ratio of 3.53 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.08.

Telos ( NASDAQ:TLS Get Rating ) last announced its earnings results on Wednesday, March 16th. The company reported $0.11 earnings per share (EPS) for the quarter, beating the consensus estimate of ($0.16) by $0.27. Telos had a negative return on equity of 19.34% and a negative net margin of 18.30%. During the same quarter in the previous year, the firm posted $0.08 EPS. On average, sell-side analysts anticipate that Telos will post -0.52 EPS for the current fiscal year.

Several institutional investors and hedge funds have recently made changes to their positions in the business. UMB Bank N A MO purchased a new stake in Telos during the 4th quarter worth $26,000. Zurcher Kantonalbank Zurich Cantonalbank acquired a new position in shares of Telos in the 4th quarter valued at about $41,000. Macquarie Group Ltd. acquired a new position in Telos during the 3rd quarter valued at about $52,000. Advisors Asset Management Inc. acquired a new position in Telos during the 4th quarter valued at about $63,000. Finally, Marshall Wace LLP acquired a new position in Telos during the 4th quarter valued at about $101,000. Institutional investors own 75.46% of the company’s stock.

Telos Corporation, together with its subsidiaries, provides information technology (IT) solutions and services worldwide. It provides Xacta, a premier platform for enterprise cyber risk management and security compliance automation solutions to large commercial and government enterprises; and Telos Ghost, a solution to eliminate cyber-attack surfaces by obfuscating and encrypting data, masking user identity and location, and hiding network resources, as well as provides security and privacy for intelligence gathering, cyber threat protection, securing critical infrastructure, and protecting communications and applications.

