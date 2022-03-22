Accenture (NYSE:ACN) Price Target Lowered to $385.00 at BMO Capital Markets

Accenture (NYSE:ACN – Get Rating) had its price objective lowered by BMO Capital Markets from $460.00 to $385.00 in a research report sent to investors on Friday, The Fly reports.

Several other brokerages also recently issued reports on ACN. Stifel Nicolaus cut their price target on Accenture from $440.00 to $368.00 in a report on Thursday, March 17th. Bank of America increased their price objective on Accenture from $391.00 to $443.00 and gave the stock a buy rating in a research report on Friday, December 17th. Royal Bank of Canada increased their price objective on Accenture from $430.00 to $435.00 and gave the stock an outperform rating in a research report on Friday. Robert W. Baird lowered their price objective on Accenture from $410.00 to $350.00 in a research report on Wednesday, March 16th. Finally, Morgan Stanley raised their price target on Accenture from $400.00 to $475.00 and gave the stock an overweight rating in a research report on Friday, December 17th. Eight equities research analysts have rated the stock with a hold rating and eighteen have given a buy rating to the stock. According to MarketBeat.com, the company currently has an average rating of Buy and an average target price of $382.03.

NYSE ACN opened at $324.50 on Friday. Accenture has a 52-week low of $262.35 and a 52-week high of $417.37. The business has a 50 day simple moving average of $331.11 and a 200 day simple moving average of $350.32. The stock has a market cap of $205.13 billion, a price-to-earnings ratio of 32.71, a PEG ratio of 3.01 and a beta of 1.24.

Accenture ( NYSE:ACN Get Rating ) last released its quarterly earnings results on Thursday, March 17th. The information technology services provider reported $2.54 earnings per share for the quarter, topping analysts’ consensus estimates of $2.37 by $0.17. Accenture had a return on equity of 31.48% and a net margin of 11.28%. The firm had revenue of $15.05 billion during the quarter, compared to the consensus estimate of $14.67 billion. During the same quarter in the prior year, the firm posted $2.03 EPS. The business’s revenue was up 24.5% on a year-over-year basis. Analysts anticipate that Accenture will post 10.8 EPS for the current fiscal year.

The company also recently declared a quarterly dividend, which will be paid on Friday, May 13th. Stockholders of record on Thursday, April 14th will be given a dividend of $0.97 per share. The ex-dividend date is Wednesday, April 13th. This represents a $3.88 dividend on an annualized basis and a dividend yield of 1.20%. Accenture’s dividend payout ratio is presently 39.11%.

In other Accenture news, CFO Kathleen R. Mcclure sold 1,646 shares of the company’s stock in a transaction dated Wednesday, February 9th. The stock was sold at an average price of $352.79, for a total value of $580,692.34. The sale was disclosed in a document filed with the SEC, which can be accessed through this link. Also, General Counsel Joel Unruch sold 416 shares of the stock in a transaction dated Friday, January 14th. The shares were sold at an average price of $353.62, for a total value of $147,105.92. The disclosure for this sale can be found here. Insiders have sold a total of 30,046 shares of company stock worth $10,551,684 in the last three months. 0.07% of the stock is currently owned by insiders.

A number of hedge funds have recently modified their holdings of ACN. OLD Mission Capital LLC purchased a new stake in Accenture during the 3rd quarter valued at about $223,000. Thrivent Financial for Lutherans lifted its holdings in Accenture by 2.4% in the 2nd quarter. Thrivent Financial for Lutherans now owns 232,848 shares of the information technology services provider’s stock worth $68,641,000 after buying an additional 5,558 shares during the period. Mitchell Sinkler & Starr PA lifted its holdings in Accenture by 5.1% in the 3rd quarter. Mitchell Sinkler & Starr PA now owns 4,176 shares of the information technology services provider’s stock worth $1,336,000 after buying an additional 202 shares during the period. Trust Co. of Toledo NA OH lifted its holdings in Accenture by 8.0% in the 3rd quarter. Trust Co. of Toledo NA OH now owns 2,020 shares of the information technology services provider’s stock worth $646,000 after buying an additional 150 shares during the period. Finally, Town & Country Bank & Trust CO dba First Bankers Trust CO lifted its holdings in Accenture by 11.4% in the 3rd quarter. Town & Country Bank & Trust CO dba First Bankers Trust CO now owns 6,948 shares of the information technology services provider’s stock worth $2,223,000 after buying an additional 710 shares during the period. Institutional investors own 73.33% of the company’s stock.

Accenture plc, a professional services company, provides strategy and consulting, interactive, and technology and operations services worldwide. The company offers application services, including agile transformation, DevOps, application modernization, enterprise architecture, software and quality engineering, data management, intelligent automation comprises robotic process automation, natural language processing, and virtual agents, and liquid application management services, as well as program, project, and service management services; strategy consulting services; critical data elements, data management and governance, data platform and architecture, product-based organization and skills, business adoption, and value realization services; engineering, and research and development digitization; smart connected product design and development; product platform engineering and modernization; product as-a-service enablement; products related to production and operations; autonomous robotics systems; the digital transformation of capital projects; and digital industrial workforce solutions.

