CF Industries (CF) – Analysts’ Weekly Ratings Updates

Several brokerages have updated their recommendations and price targets on shares of CF Industries (NYSE: CF) in the last few weeks:

3/17/2022 – CF Industries had its price target raised by analysts at Morgan Stanley from $66.00 to $100.00. They now have an “equal weight” rating on the stock.

3/16/2022 – CF Industries had its price target raised by analysts at The Goldman Sachs Group, Inc. from $91.00 to $131.00. They now have a “buy” rating on the stock.

3/7/2022 – CF Industries had its price target raised by analysts at Piper Sandler from $88.00 to $120.00. They now have an “overweight” rating on the stock.

3/1/2022 – CF Industries had its price target raised by analysts at Stifel Nicolaus from $68.00 to $78.00. They now have a “hold” rating on the stock.

2/28/2022 – CF Industries had its price target raised by analysts at Piper Sandler from $78.00 to $88.00. They now have an “overweight” rating on the stock.

2/17/2022 – CF Industries had its price target raised by analysts at Royal Bank of Canada from $75.00 to $78.00. They now have a “sector perform” rating on the stock.

2/17/2022 – CF Industries was downgraded by analysts at JPMorgan Chase & Co. from an “overweight” rating to a “neutral” rating. They now have a $75.00 price target on the stock, up previously from $70.00.

2/17/2022 – CF Industries had its price target raised by analysts at Barclays PLC from $68.00 to $83.00.

2/16/2022 – CF Industries was upgraded by analysts at StockNews.com from a “hold” rating to a “buy” rating.

2/15/2022 – CF Industries had its price target raised by analysts at Mizuho from $65.00 to $78.00. They now have a “neutral” rating on the stock.

2/5/2022 – CF Industries was downgraded by analysts at StockNews.com from a “buy” rating to a “hold” rating.

2/2/2022 – CF Industries was downgraded by analysts at Zacks Investment Research from a “buy” rating to a “hold” rating. They now have a $78.00 price target on the stock. According to Zacks, “Earnings estimates for CF Industries for the fourth quarter of 2021 have been going up over the past month. The company is well placed to benefit from higher nitrogen demand in major markets. Demand for nitrogen is expected to be strong in North America, driven by healthy corn acres in the United States. Lower domestic urea production is also likely to drive demand in Brazil. CF Industries is also seeing a rebound in industrial demand from the pandemic-led disruptions. Higher nitrogen prices will lend support to its bottom line. It remains committed to reduce debt and boost shareholders’ value. It has also outperformed the industry over a year. However, the company faces headwinds from lower expected sales volumes and ammonia production due to maintenance turnaround activities. Higher natural gas costs are also expected to weigh on margins.”

1/24/2022 – CF Industries had its price target raised by analysts at Royal Bank of Canada from $73.00 to $75.00. They now have a “sector perform” rating on the stock.

1/21/2022 – CF Industries was downgraded by analysts at Zacks Investment Research from a “strong-buy” rating to a “hold” rating. They now have a $68.00 price target on the stock. According to Zacks, “Earnings estimates for CF Industries for the fourth quarter of 2021 have been going up over the past month. The company is well placed to benefit from higher nitrogen demand in major markets. Demand for nitrogen is expected to be strong in North America, driven by healthy corn acres in the United States. Lower domestic urea production is also likely to drive demand in Brazil. CF Industries is also seeing a rebound in industrial demand from the pandemic-led disruptions. Higher nitrogen prices will lend support to its bottom line. It remains committed to reduce debt and boost shareholders’ value. It has also outperformed the industry over a year. However, the company faces headwinds from lower expected sales volumes and ammonia production due to maintenance turnaround activities. Higher natural gas costs are also expected to weigh on margins.”

CF stock opened at $101.31 on Tuesday. The firm has a fifty day moving average price of $78.50 and a 200 day moving average price of $66.92. CF Industries Holdings, Inc. has a fifty-two week low of $43.19 and a fifty-two week high of $102.60. The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.57, a quick ratio of 1.53 and a current ratio of 1.81. The firm has a market cap of $21.00 billion, a PE ratio of 23.84, a price-to-earnings-growth ratio of 1.13 and a beta of 1.00.

CF Industries (NYSE:CF – Get Rating) last posted its earnings results on Tuesday, February 15th. The basic materials company reported $3.71 earnings per share for the quarter, beating analysts’ consensus estimates of $3.41 by $0.30. CF Industries had a net margin of 14.03% and a return on equity of 24.09%. The firm had revenue of $2.54 billion during the quarter, compared to analyst estimates of $2.59 billion. During the same period last year, the firm posted $0.40 earnings per share. On average, equities analysts predict that CF Industries Holdings, Inc. will post 15.81 EPS for the current year.

The company also recently disclosed a quarterly dividend, which was paid on Monday, February 28th. Shareholders of record on Tuesday, February 15th were paid a dividend of $0.30 per share. This represents a $1.20 annualized dividend and a yield of 1.18%. The ex-dividend date of this dividend was Monday, February 14th. CF Industries’s payout ratio is 28.24%.

In other CF Industries news, VP Bert A. Frost sold 26,890 shares of CF Industries stock in a transaction on Wednesday, February 2nd. The shares were sold at an average price of $75.00, for a total transaction of $2,016,750.00. The transaction was disclosed in a document filed with the Securities & Exchange Commission, which is available through this hyperlink. Also, VP Ashraf K. Malik sold 23,458 shares of CF Industries stock in a transaction on Wednesday, December 22nd. The stock was sold at an average price of $70.00, for a total transaction of $1,642,060.00. The disclosure for this sale can be found here. Insiders have sold 1,383,811 shares of company stock valued at $111,289,852 over the last ninety days. 2.00% of the stock is owned by insiders.

Several large investors have recently added to or reduced their stakes in CF. Morgan Stanley lifted its position in shares of CF Industries by 47.4% during the second quarter. Morgan Stanley now owns 1,314,073 shares of the basic materials company’s stock worth $67,609,000 after purchasing an additional 422,514 shares during the last quarter. Contravisory Investment Management Inc. raised its holdings in shares of CF Industries by 76.6% in the third quarter. Contravisory Investment Management Inc. now owns 1,897 shares of the basic materials company’s stock valued at $106,000 after acquiring an additional 823 shares in the last quarter. Focused Wealth Management Inc bought a new stake in shares of CF Industries in the third quarter valued at about $73,000. Koshinski Asset Management Inc. bought a new stake in shares of CF Industries in the third quarter valued at about $39,000. Finally, Crossmark Global Holdings Inc. raised its holdings in shares of CF Industries by 2.3% in the third quarter. Crossmark Global Holdings Inc. now owns 10,970 shares of the basic materials company’s stock valued at $488,000 after acquiring an additional 246 shares in the last quarter. Institutional investors and hedge funds own 91.66% of the company’s stock.

CF Industries Holdings, Inc engages in the manufacture and distribution of nitrogen fertilizer. The firm owns and operates nitrogen plants and serves agricultural and industrial customers through its distribution system. It operates through following segments: Ammonia, Granular Urea, UAN, AN, and Other.

