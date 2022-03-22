StockNews.com Initiates Coverage on Palatin Technologies (NYSE:PTN)

StockNews.com started coverage on shares of Palatin Technologies (NYSE:PTN – Get Rating) in a research report released on Friday. The brokerage issued a sell rating on the stock.

Shares of Palatin Technologies stock opened at $0.41 on Friday. The company has a current ratio of 3.71, a quick ratio of 3.63 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.01. Palatin Technologies has a twelve month low of $0.33 and a twelve month high of $0.96. The company has a market capitalization of $95.30 million, a PE ratio of -2.74 and a beta of 0.90. The business has a fifty day simple moving average of $0.40.

About Palatin Technologies (Get Rating)

Palatin Technologies, Inc is a biopharmaceutical company, which engages in the development of medicines based on molecules that modulate the activity of the melanocortin and natriuretic peptide receptor systems. Its primary product candidate is marketed under the Vyleesi brand, the trade name for bremelanotide, a peptide melanocortin receptor 4 agonist for the treatment of premenopausal women with acquired, generalized, hypoactive sexual desire disorder (HSDD).

