IRSA Inversiones y Representaciones Sociedad Anónima (NYSE:IRS) Receives New Coverage from Analysts at StockNews.com

StockNews.com began coverage on shares of IRSA Inversiones y Representaciones Sociedad Anónima (NYSE:IRS – Get Rating) in a research report sent to investors on Friday morning. The firm issued a hold rating on the financial services provider’s stock.

IRS stock opened at $5.20 on Friday. IRSA Inversiones y Representaciones Sociedad Anónima has a fifty-two week low of $3.48 and a fifty-two week high of $5.20. The business’s 50 day moving average price is $4.48 and its two-hundred day moving average price is $4.46. The company has a current ratio of 1.19, a quick ratio of 1.19 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.42.

IRSA Inversiones y Representaciones Sociedad Anónima (NYSE:IRS – Get Rating) last posted its earnings results on Friday, February 11th. The financial services provider reported $0.07 earnings per share for the quarter. The firm had revenue of $61.96 million for the quarter.

Institutional investors and hedge funds have recently modified their holdings of the company. Squarepoint Ops LLC bought a new stake in shares of IRSA Inversiones y Representaciones Sociedad Anónima in the 2nd quarter worth approximately $59,000. Millennium Management LLC bought a new stake in shares of IRSA Inversiones y Representaciones Sociedad Anónima in the 3rd quarter worth approximately $95,000. BlackRock Inc. boosted its position in shares of IRSA Inversiones y Representaciones Sociedad Anónima by 80.7% in the 4th quarter. BlackRock Inc. now owns 14,672 shares of the financial services provider’s stock worth $63,000 after purchasing an additional 6,551 shares in the last quarter. Morgan Stanley boosted its position in shares of IRSA Inversiones y Representaciones Sociedad Anónima by 54.3% in the 2nd quarter. Morgan Stanley now owns 11,466 shares of the financial services provider’s stock worth $42,000 after purchasing an additional 4,037 shares in the last quarter. Finally, FMR LLC boosted its position in shares of IRSA Inversiones y Representaciones Sociedad Anónima by 40.7% in the 1st quarter. FMR LLC now owns 885,323 shares of the financial services provider’s stock worth $9,649,000 after purchasing an additional 256,104 shares in the last quarter. 16.08% of the stock is currently owned by hedge funds and other institutional investors.

IRSA Inversiones y Representaciones Sociedad Anónima Company Profile

IRSA Inversiones y Representaciones SA engages in the real estate business. It operates through the Operations Center in Argentina and Operations Center in Israel segments. The Operations Center in Argentina segment operates in the following segments: shopping malls, offices and others, sales and developments, hotels, international, and financial operations, corporate and others.

