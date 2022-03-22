Global Cord Blood (NYSE:CO) Now Covered by Analysts at StockNews.com

StockNews.com started coverage on shares of Global Cord Blood (NYSE:CO – Get Rating) in a research note released on Friday morning. The firm issued a strong-buy rating on the medical research company’s stock.

CO opened at $3.95 on Friday. Global Cord Blood has a 1-year low of $3.60 and a 1-year high of $6.31. The company has a market capitalization of $480.13 million, a P/E ratio of 5.98 and a beta of 0.34. The stock has a 50 day simple moving average of $4.15.

Global Cord Blood (NYSE:CO – Get Rating) last released its quarterly earnings results on Monday, February 28th. The medical research company reported $0.17 EPS for the quarter. Global Cord Blood had a net margin of 41.98% and a return on equity of 11.42%. The firm had revenue of $49.78 million during the quarter.

Large investors have recently bought and sold shares of the business. Citadel Advisors LLC raised its holdings in Global Cord Blood by 10.9% in the fourth quarter. Citadel Advisors LLC now owns 29,704 shares of the medical research company’s stock valued at $124,000 after acquiring an additional 2,914 shares in the last quarter. Natixis Advisors L.P. grew its position in shares of Global Cord Blood by 1.7% during the fourth quarter. Natixis Advisors L.P. now owns 177,621 shares of the medical research company’s stock worth $744,000 after acquiring an additional 3,052 shares during the last quarter. American Century Companies Inc. grew its position in shares of Global Cord Blood by 26.2% during the third quarter. American Century Companies Inc. now owns 20,591 shares of the medical research company’s stock worth $96,000 after acquiring an additional 4,269 shares during the last quarter. Two Sigma Advisers LP purchased a new position in shares of Global Cord Blood during the third quarter worth approximately $58,000. Finally, Man Group plc grew its position in shares of Global Cord Blood by 1.0% during the third quarter. Man Group plc now owns 1,775,279 shares of the medical research company’s stock worth $8,291,000 after acquiring an additional 17,208 shares during the last quarter. Institutional investors own 8.79% of the company’s stock.

Global Cord Blood operates as a holding company, which engages in the provision of cord blood banking services. It provides cord blood processing and storage service. The company also offers cord blood collection, laboratory testing, hematopoietic stem cell processing and stem cell storage services. The firm preserves cord blood units donated by the public and provides matching services on such donated units and deliver matching units to patients in need of transplants.

