Global Cord Blood (NYSE:CO) Now Covered by Analysts at StockNews.com

StockNews.com started coverage on shares of Global Cord Blood (NYSE:CO – Get Rating) in a research note released on Friday morning. The firm issued a strong-buy rating on the medical research company’s stock.
CO opened at $3.95 on Friday. Global Cord Blood has a 1-year low of $3.60 and a 1-year high of $6.31. The company has a market capitalization of $480.13 million, a P/E ratio of 5.98 and a beta of 0.34. The stock has a 50 day simple moving average of $4.15.
Global Cord Blood (NYSE:CO – Get Rating) last released its quarterly earnings results on Monday, February 28th. The medical research company reported $0.17 EPS for the quarter. Global Cord Blood had a net margin of 41.98% and a return on equity of 11.42%. The firm had revenue of $49.78 million during the quarter.
Global Cord Blood Company Profile (Get Rating)
Global Cord Blood operates as a holding company, which engages in the provision of cord blood banking services. It provides cord blood processing and storage service. The company also offers cord blood collection, laboratory testing, hematopoietic stem cell processing and stem cell storage services. The firm preserves cord blood units donated by the public and provides matching services on such donated units and deliver matching units to patients in need of transplants.
