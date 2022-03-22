QinetiQ Group (OTCMKTS:QNTQY) PT Raised to GBX 345 at JPMorgan Chase & Co.

QinetiQ Group (OTCMKTS:QNTQY – Get Rating) had its price target raised by JPMorgan Chase & Co. from GBX 320 ($4.21) to GBX 345 ($4.54) in a report published on Friday, The Fly reports.

A number of other equities analysts have also commented on QNTQY. Citigroup upgraded shares of QinetiQ Group from a neutral rating to a buy rating in a report on Friday, December 17th. Morgan Stanley lowered their target price on shares of QinetiQ Group from GBX 333 ($4.38) to GBX 302 ($3.98) in a research note on Wednesday, February 16th. Finally, Jefferies Financial Group started coverage on shares of QinetiQ Group in a research note on Sunday, January 23rd. They set a buy rating for the company. Three investment analysts have rated the stock with a hold rating and four have issued a buy rating to the company’s stock. According to data from MarketBeat, the company has a consensus rating of Buy and an average target price of $323.50.

Shares of OTCMKTS:QNTQY opened at $16.25 on Friday. The firm’s fifty day moving average is $14.90 and its 200-day moving average is $15.32. QinetiQ Group has a 52 week low of $13.20 and a 52 week high of $20.50.

The business also recently declared a dividend, which was paid on Friday, February 18th. Shareholders of record on Friday, January 7th were paid a $0.1081 dividend. This represents a yield of 2.37%. The ex-dividend date was Thursday, January 6th.

QinetiQ Group plc operates as a science and engineering company primarily in the defense, security, and infrastructure markets in the United Kingdom and internationally. The company operates through EMEA Services and Global Products segments. It offers advanced materials and manufacturing products; AI, analytics, and advanced computing technologies; cyber and electromagnetic technologies; human protection and performance systems; novel systems, and weapons and effects; maritime platform, and system design and assessment products; power sources, and energy storage and distribution products; robotics and autonomy services; secure communications and navigation systems; and sensing, processing, and data fusion systems.

