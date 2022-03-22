Analysts Expect Codexis, Inc. (NASDAQ:CDXS) Will Announce Quarterly Sales of $29.60 Million

Brokerages expect Codexis, Inc. (NASDAQ:CDXS – Get Rating) to report sales of $29.60 million for the current quarter, according to Zacks Investment Research. Three analysts have provided estimates for Codexis’ earnings. The highest sales estimate is $31.70 million and the lowest is $27.60 million. Codexis posted sales of $18.03 million during the same quarter last year, which suggests a positive year over year growth rate of 64.2%. The company is scheduled to report its next quarterly earnings results on Monday, January 1st.

On average, analysts expect that Codexis will report full-year sales of $155.41 million for the current fiscal year, with estimates ranging from $153.10 million to $158.50 million. For the next fiscal year, analysts anticipate that the firm will post sales of $179.26 million, with estimates ranging from $153.10 million to $225.05 million. Zacks Investment Research’s sales averages are a mean average based on a survey of sell-side research analysts that follow Codexis.

Codexis (NASDAQ:CDXS – Get Rating) last announced its quarterly earnings data on Thursday, February 24th. The biotechnology company reported ($0.16) earnings per share for the quarter, topping analysts’ consensus estimates of ($0.18) by $0.02. Codexis had a negative net margin of 20.31% and a negative return on equity of 12.90%. The company had revenue of $24.50 million during the quarter, compared to analyst estimates of $23.15 million. During the same period in the previous year, the business earned ($0.06) EPS. The firm’s revenue for the quarter was up 16.5% on a year-over-year basis.

CDXS has been the subject of a number of recent analyst reports. TheStreet lowered shares of Codexis from a “c-” rating to a “d” rating in a report on Thursday, February 24th. Cowen started coverage on shares of Codexis in a research note on Wednesday, March 2nd. They set a “buy” rating and a $39.00 target price for the company. HC Wainwright reiterated a “buy” rating and set a $38.00 target price on shares of Codexis in a research note on Friday, February 25th. Finally, Zacks Investment Research lowered shares of Codexis from a “buy” rating to a “hold” rating in a research note on Friday, February 25th. One investment analyst has rated the stock with a hold rating and five have assigned a buy rating to the company. Based on data from MarketBeat, the stock has a consensus rating of “Buy” and a consensus target price of $32.00.

In other news, CEO John J. Nicols sold 38,500 shares of the business’s stock in a transaction on Thursday, March 10th. The shares were sold at an average price of $18.93, for a total transaction of $728,805.00. The sale was disclosed in a filing with the Securities & Exchange Commission, which is accessible through this hyperlink. Insiders own 7.50% of the company’s stock.

A number of institutional investors have recently modified their holdings of CDXS. Allspring Global Investments Holdings LLC bought a new position in Codexis in the 4th quarter worth $50,167,000. Victory Capital Management Inc. bought a new position in Codexis in the 4th quarter worth $48,112,000. Marshall Wace LLP boosted its holdings in Codexis by 797.5% in the 4th quarter. Marshall Wace LLP now owns 713,823 shares of the biotechnology company’s stock worth $22,319,000 after buying an additional 634,285 shares during the period. Baillie Gifford & Co. boosted its holdings in Codexis by 8.5% in the 4th quarter. Baillie Gifford & Co. now owns 7,182,402 shares of the biotechnology company’s stock worth $224,593,000 after buying an additional 563,579 shares during the period. Finally, Kornitzer Capital Management Inc. KS bought a new position in Codexis in the 4th quarter worth $15,461,000.

Shares of NASDAQ CDXS opened at $20.00 on Tuesday. Codexis has a twelve month low of $16.41 and a twelve month high of $42.01. The firm has a market cap of $1.30 billion, a P/E ratio of -58.82 and a beta of 1.75. The company has a 50 day moving average of $19.85 and a 200 day moving average of $27.06.

Codexis, Inc is an enzyme engineering company, which engages in the development and sale of therapeutics. It operates through the Performance Enzymes and Novel Biotherapeutics segments. The Performance Enzymes segment commercializes CodeEvolver protein engineering technology platform and products in the pharmaceuticals market.

