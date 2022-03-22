Telefónica Deutschland (OTCMKTS:TELDF) Downgraded to Neutral at UBS Group

UBS Group lowered shares of Telefónica Deutschland (OTCMKTS:TELDF – Get Rating) from a buy rating to a neutral rating in a research note published on Friday morning, The Fly reports.

Several other brokerages have also commented on TELDF. Oddo Bhf began coverage on shares of Telefónica Deutschland in a report on Thursday, February 17th. They issued a neutral rating for the company. Barclays decreased their price objective on shares of Telefónica Deutschland from €3.40 ($3.74) to €3.30 ($3.63) in a report on Thursday, February 24th. Finally, Bank of America upgraded shares of Telefónica Deutschland from an underperform rating to a buy rating in a research note on Wednesday, January 12th. Three analysts have rated the stock with a sell rating, two have assigned a hold rating and three have given a buy rating to the stock. According to MarketBeat, the stock has an average rating of Hold and a consensus target price of $3.03.

Shares of OTCMKTS TELDF opened at $2.69 on Friday. Telefónica Deutschland has a 12 month low of $2.56 and a 12 month high of $3.26. The firm has a fifty day simple moving average of $2.86 and a two-hundred day simple moving average of $2.80.

Telefónica Deutschland Holding AG engages in the telecommunication industry. It provides wireless and wire line telephony, internet services, and access to its infrastructure and service capabilities for its partners in the country. The firm offers mobile and fixed services for private and business customers, as well as digital products and services in the fields of Internet of Things and data analytics.

