Aramark (NYSE:ARMK) Expected to Post Quarterly Sales of $3.76 Billion

Wall Street brokerages expect Aramark (NYSE:ARMK – Get Rating) to report sales of $3.76 billion for the current quarter, according to Zacks. Four analysts have made estimates for Aramark’s earnings. The highest sales estimate is $3.80 billion and the lowest is $3.73 billion. Aramark posted sales of $2.82 billion during the same quarter last year, which would indicate a positive year over year growth rate of 33.3%. The company is expected to announce its next quarterly earnings results on Monday, January 1st.

On average, analysts expect that Aramark will report full-year sales of $15.49 billion for the current financial year, with estimates ranging from $15.37 billion to $15.60 billion. For the next financial year, analysts forecast that the company will report sales of $16.59 billion, with estimates ranging from $16.32 billion to $16.86 billion. Zacks’ sales calculations are a mean average based on a survey of sell-side research analysts that follow Aramark.

Aramark (NYSE:ARMK – Get Rating) last released its quarterly earnings results on Tuesday, February 8th. The company reported $0.22 earnings per share (EPS) for the quarter, meeting the Thomson Reuters’ consensus estimate of $0.22. The firm had revenue of $3.95 billion during the quarter, compared to the consensus estimate of $3.79 billion. Aramark had a net margin of 0.25% and a return on equity of 2.19%. The company’s revenue for the quarter was up 43.9% on a year-over-year basis. During the same quarter last year, the firm earned ($0.31) earnings per share.

Several equities research analysts have recently weighed in on ARMK shares. Morgan Stanley increased their price objective on shares of Aramark from $39.00 to $40.00 and gave the stock an “equal weight” rating in a research report on Wednesday, January 5th. Bank of America started coverage on shares of Aramark in a research report on Friday, March 11th. They set a “buy” rating for the company. Finally, Zacks Investment Research cut shares of Aramark from a “hold” rating to a “strong sell” rating in a research report on Wednesday, February 9th. Two equities research analysts have rated the stock with a sell rating, three have assigned a hold rating and three have issued a buy rating to the stock. According to MarketBeat, the company presently has an average rating of “Hold” and an average price target of $38.67.

Several institutional investors and hedge funds have recently added to or reduced their stakes in ARMK. Eagle Bay Advisors LLC raised its position in Aramark by 75.1% in the third quarter. Eagle Bay Advisors LLC now owns 942 shares of the company’s stock worth $30,000 after acquiring an additional 404 shares during the period. First Horizon Advisors Inc. raised its position in shares of Aramark by 118.3% in the third quarter. First Horizon Advisors Inc. now owns 1,004 shares of the company’s stock valued at $46,000 after purchasing an additional 544 shares during the period. Dark Forest Capital Management LP bought a new stake in shares of Aramark in the third quarter valued at approximately $54,000. Signaturefd LLC raised its position in shares of Aramark by 37.5% in the fourth quarter. Signaturefd LLC now owns 1,794 shares of the company’s stock valued at $66,000 after purchasing an additional 489 shares during the period. Finally, Pacer Advisors Inc. bought a new stake in shares of Aramark in the third quarter valued at approximately $61,000.

ARMK stock opened at $36.58 on Tuesday. Aramark has a 52-week low of $31.22 and a 52-week high of $40.70. The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 2.87, a quick ratio of 1.06 and a current ratio of 1.23. The company has a fifty day moving average price of $35.87 and a 200-day moving average price of $35.70. The company has a market capitalization of $9.39 billion, a P/E ratio of 261.30, a PEG ratio of 0.88 and a beta of 1.89.

The firm also recently disclosed a quarterly dividend, which was paid on Wednesday, March 2nd. Stockholders of record on Wednesday, February 16th were issued a dividend of $0.11 per share. This represents a $0.44 dividend on an annualized basis and a dividend yield of 1.20%. The ex-dividend date was Tuesday, February 15th. Aramark’s dividend payout ratio is currently 314.31%.

Aramark engages in the provision of food, facilities, and uniform services. It operates through the following segments: Food and Support Services United States (FSS United States), Food and Support Services International (FSS International), and Uniform. The FSS United States segment offers food, hospitality and facility services for school districts, colleges and universities, healthcare facilities, businesses, sports, entertainment and recreational venues, conference and convention centers, national and state parks, and correctional institutions.

