Williams-Sonoma, Inc. (NYSE:WSM) Forecasted to Post Q1 2023 Earnings of $2.85 Per Share

Williams-Sonoma, Inc. (NYSE:WSM – Get Rating) – Equities research analysts at Wedbush lifted their Q1 2023 earnings per share estimates for Williams-Sonoma in a research note issued to investors on Thursday, March 17th. Wedbush analyst S. Basham now forecasts that the specialty retailer will post earnings of $2.85 per share for the quarter, up from their previous estimate of $2.78. Wedbush currently has a “Outperform” rating and a $200.00 target price on the stock. Wedbush also issued estimates for Williams-Sonoma’s Q3 2023 earnings at $3.75 EPS, Q4 2023 earnings at $5.99 EPS, FY2023 earnings at $15.86 EPS, FY2024 earnings at $17.33 EPS and FY2025 earnings at $19.51 EPS.
Williams-Sonoma (NYSE:WSM – Get Rating) last posted its quarterly earnings data on Wednesday, March 16th. The specialty retailer reported $5.42 earnings per share for the quarter, topping analysts’ consensus estimates of $4.82 by $0.60. Williams-Sonoma had a return on equity of 75.31% and a net margin of 13.66%. The business had revenue of $2.50 billion for the quarter, compared to analyst estimates of $2.58 billion. During the same quarter in the prior year, the company earned $3.95 earnings per share. The company’s revenue was up 9.1% on a year-over-year basis.
NYSE:WSM opened at $158.63 on Monday. The firm has a market capitalization of $11.57 billion, a PE ratio of 10.71, a price-to-earnings-growth ratio of 1.26 and a beta of 1.55. The business’s fifty day moving average price is $150.75 and its 200 day moving average price is $172.26. Williams-Sonoma has a 12 month low of $127.85 and a 12 month high of $223.32.
The company also recently disclosed a quarterly dividend, which will be paid on Friday, May 27th. Investors of record on Friday, April 22nd will be given a $0.78 dividend. The ex-dividend date of this dividend is Thursday, April 21st. This represents a $3.12 dividend on an annualized basis and a yield of 1.97%. This is an increase from Williams-Sonoma’s previous quarterly dividend of $0.71. Williams-Sonoma’s dividend payout ratio (DPR) is presently 19.18%.
In related news, CEO Laura Alber sold 20,000 shares of the firm’s stock in a transaction dated Monday, March 7th. The shares were sold at an average price of $152.04, for a total value of $3,040,800.00. The sale was disclosed in a filing with the Securities & Exchange Commission, which is accessible through this hyperlink. 1.60% of the stock is owned by company insiders.
A number of large investors have recently made changes to their positions in WSM. Norges Bank acquired a new stake in Williams-Sonoma in the fourth quarter valued at about $108,043,000. Bank of America Corp DE lifted its position in shares of Williams-Sonoma by 269.9% during the 2nd quarter. Bank of America Corp DE now owns 583,345 shares of the specialty retailer’s stock valued at $93,131,000 after acquiring an additional 425,621 shares during the period. First Trust Advisors LP lifted its position in shares of Williams-Sonoma by 37.4% during the 4th quarter. First Trust Advisors LP now owns 1,135,487 shares of the specialty retailer’s stock valued at $192,045,000 after acquiring an additional 309,298 shares during the period. Samlyn Capital LLC acquired a new stake in shares of Williams-Sonoma during the 4th quarter valued at approximately $49,289,000. Finally, Millennium Management LLC lifted its position in shares of Williams-Sonoma by 731.1% during the 4th quarter. Millennium Management LLC now owns 323,088 shares of the specialty retailer’s stock valued at $54,644,000 after acquiring an additional 284,213 shares during the period. Hedge funds and other institutional investors own 97.43% of the company’s stock.
Williams-Sonoma, Inc engages in the retailing of home products. It operates through the following segments: Pottery Barn, West Elm, Williams Sonoma, Pottery Barn Kids and Teen and Other. The Other segment includes net revenues from international franchise operations, Rejuvenation and Mark and Graham.
