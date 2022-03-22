Volex (LON:VLX) Share Price Crosses Below 200-Day Moving Average of $358.21

Volex plc (LON:VLX – Get Rating) crossed below its two hundred day moving average during trading on Monday . The stock has a two hundred day moving average of GBX 358.21 ($4.72) and traded as low as GBX 274 ($3.61). Volex shares last traded at GBX 280.50 ($3.69), with a volume of 414,111 shares.

Separately, Canaccord Genuity Group increased their target price on Volex from GBX 500 ($6.58) to GBX 510 ($6.71) and gave the company a “buy” rating in a report on Thursday, January 20th.

The stock has a 50 day simple moving average of GBX 279.84 and a two-hundred day simple moving average of GBX 358.21. The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 31.46, a current ratio of 1.56 and a quick ratio of 0.95. The company has a market capitalization of £445.21 million and a price-to-earnings ratio of 15.00.

In related news, insider Jon Boaden purchased 1,788 shares of Volex stock in a transaction dated Tuesday, February 15th. The stock was bought at an average cost of GBX 279 ($3.67) per share, for a total transaction of £4,988.52 ($6,567.30).

Volex plc manufactures and supplies power products and cable assemblies in North America, Europe, and Asia. The company designs, manufactures, and sells power cords, duck heads, and related products to manufacturers of a range of electrical and electronic devices and appliances for use in laptops, PCs, tablets, printers, TVs, games consoles, power tools, kitchen appliances, and electric and autonomous vehicles.

