Hyster-Yale Materials Handling (NYSE:HY) Shares Pass Below 200-Day Moving Average of $43.82

Hyster-Yale Materials Handling, Inc. (NYSE:HY – Get Rating)’s share price passed below its 200-day moving average during trading on Monday . The stock has a 200-day moving average of $43.82 and traded as low as $35.35. Hyster-Yale Materials Handling shares last traded at $35.88, with a volume of 100,454 shares traded.

Separately, StockNews.com lowered shares of Hyster-Yale Materials Handling from a “hold” rating to a “sell” rating in a research report on Saturday, March 5th.

The company has a market capitalization of $604.04 million, a PE ratio of -3.49 and a beta of 1.07. The company’s fifty day moving average is $39.65 and its 200-day moving average is $43.82. The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.68, a current ratio of 1.22 and a quick ratio of 0.52.

Hyster-Yale Materials Handling ( NYSE:HY Get Rating ) last issued its quarterly earnings data on Monday, February 28th. The industrial products company reported ($6.14) earnings per share (EPS) for the quarter, missing the Thomson Reuters’ consensus estimate of ($1.05) by ($5.09). Hyster-Yale Materials Handling had a negative net margin of 5.62% and a negative return on equity of 21.95%.

The company also recently announced a quarterly dividend, which will be paid on Tuesday, March 22nd. Shareholders of record on Tuesday, March 8th will be paid a $0.322 dividend. The ex-dividend date is Monday, March 7th. This represents a $1.29 annualized dividend and a yield of 3.59%. Hyster-Yale Materials Handling’s dividend payout ratio (DPR) is -12.54%.

Institutional investors and hedge funds have recently made changes to their positions in the business. Morgan Stanley lifted its stake in shares of Hyster-Yale Materials Handling by 14.0% during the second quarter. Morgan Stanley now owns 61,700 shares of the industrial products company’s stock worth $4,503,000 after buying an additional 7,580 shares during the period. Royal Bank of Canada lifted its stake in shares of Hyster-Yale Materials Handling by 107.1% during the second quarter. Royal Bank of Canada now owns 783 shares of the industrial products company’s stock worth $57,000 after buying an additional 405 shares during the period. UBS Asset Management Americas Inc. raised its holdings in shares of Hyster-Yale Materials Handling by 4.9% during the second quarter. UBS Asset Management Americas Inc. now owns 9,448 shares of the industrial products company’s stock worth $690,000 after purchasing an additional 444 shares during the last quarter. Price T Rowe Associates Inc. MD raised its holdings in shares of Hyster-Yale Materials Handling by 20.3% during the second quarter. Price T Rowe Associates Inc. MD now owns 4,895 shares of the industrial products company’s stock worth $357,000 after purchasing an additional 826 shares during the last quarter. Finally, Metropolitan Life Insurance Co NY raised its holdings in shares of Hyster-Yale Materials Handling by 91,000.0% during the second quarter. Metropolitan Life Insurance Co NY now owns 2,733 shares of the industrial products company’s stock worth $199,000 after purchasing an additional 2,730 shares during the last quarter. Institutional investors own 46.00% of the company’s stock.

About Hyster-Yale Materials Handling (NYSE:HY)

Hyster-Yale Materials Handling, Inc engages in the manufacture of lift trucks. The firm provides an array of solutions aimed at meeting the specific materials handling needs of its customers including attachments and hydrogen fuel cell power products, telematics, automation and fleet management services, and a variety of other power options for its lift trucks.

