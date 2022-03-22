Starbucks Co. (NASDAQ:SBUX) Forecasted to Earn FY2022 Earnings of $3.35 Per Share

Starbucks Co. (NASDAQ:SBUX – Get Rating) – Stock analysts at William Blair raised their FY2022 earnings estimates for shares of Starbucks in a research note issued to investors on Wednesday, March 16th. William Blair analyst S. Zackfia now expects that the coffee company will earn $3.35 per share for the year, up from their prior forecast of $3.24. William Blair also issued estimates for Starbucks’ Q4 2022 earnings at $0.96 EPS and FY2023 earnings at $3.93 EPS.

Several other research firms have also commented on SBUX. Wedbush lowered their price objective on shares of Starbucks from $106.00 to $105.00 and set an “outperform” rating for the company in a research note on Thursday, March 17th. MKM Partners lowered their price objective on shares of Starbucks from $123.00 to $117.00 and set a “buy” rating for the company in a research note on Thursday, March 17th. Royal Bank of Canada lowered their price objective on shares of Starbucks from $122.00 to $108.00 and set a “sector perform” rating for the company in a research note on Wednesday, February 2nd. Credit Suisse Group lowered their price objective on shares of Starbucks from $132.00 to $122.00 and set an “outperform” rating for the company in a research note on Wednesday, February 2nd. Finally, The Goldman Sachs Group lowered shares of Starbucks from a “buy” rating to a “neutral” rating and lowered their price objective for the company from $112.00 to $106.00 in a research note on Wednesday, February 2nd. Thirteen research analysts have rated the stock with a hold rating and thirteen have issued a buy rating to the company’s stock. According to data from MarketBeat.com, Starbucks currently has an average rating of “Buy” and a consensus price target of $114.42.

Shares of SBUX opened at $86.86 on Monday. Starbucks has a 1-year low of $78.92 and a 1-year high of $126.32. The stock has a market cap of $99.92 billion, a PE ratio of 23.41, a P/E/G ratio of 2.16 and a beta of 0.91. The firm has a 50-day simple moving average of $93.07 and a two-hundred day simple moving average of $105.98.

Starbucks (NASDAQ:SBUX – Get Rating) last announced its quarterly earnings results on Tuesday, February 1st. The coffee company reported $0.72 earnings per share for the quarter, missing analysts’ consensus estimates of $0.80 by ($0.08). Starbucks had a net margin of 14.47% and a negative return on equity of 56.17%. The company had revenue of $8.05 billion for the quarter, compared to analyst estimates of $7.95 billion. During the same quarter in the prior year, the business earned $0.61 earnings per share. Starbucks’s revenue was up 19.3% on a year-over-year basis.

A number of hedge funds have recently added to or reduced their stakes in SBUX. Trust Co. of Vermont increased its stake in Starbucks by 0.5% in the third quarter. Trust Co. of Vermont now owns 111,058 shares of the coffee company’s stock valued at $12,251,000 after purchasing an additional 583 shares during the period. Aptus Capital Advisors LLC boosted its stake in shares of Starbucks by 21.0% during the third quarter. Aptus Capital Advisors LLC now owns 45,587 shares of the coffee company’s stock worth $5,029,000 after buying an additional 7,913 shares during the period. Banque Pictet & Cie SA boosted its stake in shares of Starbucks by 5.7% during the third quarter. Banque Pictet & Cie SA now owns 522,265 shares of the coffee company’s stock worth $57,611,000 after buying an additional 28,114 shares during the period. Lyell Wealth Management LP boosted its stake in shares of Starbucks by 7.0% during the third quarter. Lyell Wealth Management LP now owns 63,364 shares of the coffee company’s stock worth $6,990,000 after buying an additional 4,172 shares during the period. Finally, Bouvel Investment Partners LLC boosted its stake in shares of Starbucks by 0.8% during the fourth quarter. Bouvel Investment Partners LLC now owns 22,633 shares of the coffee company’s stock worth $2,647,000 after buying an additional 179 shares during the period. 69.74% of the stock is currently owned by institutional investors.

Starbucks Corporation, together with its subsidiaries, operates as a roaster, marketer, and retailer of specialty coffee worldwide. The company operates through three segments: North America, International, and Channel Development. Its stores offer coffee and tea beverages, roasted whole beans and ground coffees, single serve products, and ready-to-drink beverages; and various food products, such as pastries, breakfast sandwiches, and lunch items.

