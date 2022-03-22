SSE (LON:SSE) Stock Crosses Above Two Hundred Day Moving Average of $1,613.96

SSE plc (LON:SSE – Get Rating) crossed above its 200-day moving average during trading on Monday . The stock has a 200-day moving average of GBX 1,613.96 ($21.25) and traded as high as GBX 1,694.82 ($22.31). SSE shares last traded at GBX 1,672.50 ($22.02), with a volume of 1,538,413 shares.

SSE has been the subject of several research analyst reports. Berenberg Bank reiterated a “hold” rating on shares of SSE in a research report on Thursday, February 24th. Citigroup upgraded SSE to a “buy” rating and set a GBX 1,829 ($24.08) price objective for the company in a research report on Wednesday, March 9th. Barclays reiterated an “overweight” rating and set a GBX 2,000 ($26.33) price objective on shares of SSE in a research report on Monday, February 21st. Morgan Stanley reissued an “overweight” rating on shares of SSE in a research note on Wednesday, February 9th. Finally, Deutsche Bank Aktiengesellschaft raised their price target on SSE from GBX 1,800 ($23.70) to GBX 1,900 ($25.01) and gave the stock a “buy” rating in a research note on Friday, February 18th. Six research analysts have rated the stock with a hold rating and four have issued a buy rating to the company’s stock. According to data from MarketBeat.com, the stock presently has a consensus rating of “Hold” and an average price target of GBX 1,725.33 ($22.71).

Get SSE alerts:

The firm has a market cap of £17.83 billion and a price-to-earnings ratio of 6.82. The company has a current ratio of 0.72, a quick ratio of 0.34 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 135.61. The stock has a 50-day moving average of GBX 1,600.52 and a 200-day moving average of GBX 1,613.96.

SSE plc engages in the generation, transmission, distribution, and supply of electricity. It generates electricity from water, gas, coal, oil, and multi fuel. The company distributes electricity to approximately 3.8 million homes and businesses across the north of the central belt of Scotland and central southern England; and owns, operates and, develops high voltage electricity transmission system in the north of Scotland and remote islands.

Featured Articles

Receive News & Ratings for SSE Daily - Enter your email address below to receive a concise daily summary of the latest news and analysts' ratings for SSE and related companies with MarketBeat.com's FREE daily email newsletter.