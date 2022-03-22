Innsuites Hospitality Trust (NYSE:IHT) Receives New Coverage from Analysts at StockNews.com

StockNews.com began coverage on shares of Innsuites Hospitality Trust (NYSE:IHT – Get Rating) in a report issued on Friday morning. The brokerage issued a hold rating on the stock.

Shares of IHT opened at $2.97 on Friday. Innsuites Hospitality Trust has a 52-week low of $1.90 and a 52-week high of $14.77. The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 2.50, a quick ratio of 0.70 and a current ratio of 0.70. The firm has a 50 day simple moving average of $3.59. The firm has a market capitalization of $26.84 million, a price-to-earnings ratio of -29.70 and a beta of 0.11.

Innsuites Hospitality Trust Company Profile (Get Rating)

InnSuites Hospitality Trust engages in the ownership and operation of hotel properties. It operates through the Hotel Operations and Hotel Management Services segment, which operates hotel properties in Arizona and New Mexico. The company was founded by James F. Wirth on June 21, 1971 and is headquartered in Phoenix, AZ.

