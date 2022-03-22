China Pharma (NYSE:CPHI) Coverage Initiated at StockNews.com

StockNews.com started coverage on shares of China Pharma (NYSE:CPHI – Get Rating) in a research report released on Friday morning. The brokerage issued a hold rating on the stock.

CPHI stock opened at $0.45 on Friday. The stock has a 50 day moving average price of $0.42. The stock has a market cap of $21.43 million, a PE ratio of -5.03 and a beta of 0.25. China Pharma has a one year low of $0.33 and a one year high of $1.63.

China Pharma Company Profile (Get Rating)

China Pharma Holdings, Inc engages in the development, manufacture, and marketing of pharmaceutical products. The firm’s product portfolio includes Central Nervous System (CNS) and Cerebral-Cardiovascular Diseases, Anti-infection and Respiratory Diseases, Digestive Diseases, Others, Comprehensive Healthcare and Protective Products.

