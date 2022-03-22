China Pharma (NYSE:CPHI) Coverage Initiated at StockNews.com

StockNews.com started coverage on shares of China Pharma (NYSE:CPHI – Get Rating) in a research report released on Friday morning. The brokerage issued a hold rating on the stock.
CPHI stock opened at $0.45 on Friday. The stock has a 50 day moving average price of $0.42. The stock has a market cap of $21.43 million, a PE ratio of -5.03 and a beta of 0.25. China Pharma has a one year low of $0.33 and a one year high of $1.63.
China Pharma Company Profile (Get Rating)
