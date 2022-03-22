Avalon (NYSE:AWX) Now Covered by Analysts at StockNews.com

StockNews.com initiated coverage on shares of Avalon (NYSE:AWX – Get Rating) in a research note released on Friday. The brokerage issued a hold rating on the stock.

Shares of AWX stock opened at $3.45 on Friday. The firm has a market capitalization of $13.45 million, a PE ratio of 6.90 and a beta of 1.14. The company has a current ratio of 0.89, a quick ratio of 0.82 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.51. Avalon has a fifty-two week low of $2.99 and a fifty-two week high of $6.07. The firm’s 50 day simple moving average is $3.38.

About Avalon

Avalon Holdings Corp. engages in the provision of waste management services to industrial, commercial, municipal, and governmental customers. It operates through the Waste Management Services and Golf and Related Operations segments. The Waste Management Services segment offers waste disposal brokerage and management services, captive landfill management operations, and salt water injection well operations.

