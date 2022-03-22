StockNews.com Begins Coverage on Adams Resources & Energy (NYSE:AE)

StockNews.com started coverage on shares of Adams Resources & Energy (NYSE:AE – Get Rating) in a report issued on Friday morning. The firm issued a buy rating on the stock.

Shares of AE stock opened at $37.62 on Friday. The company has a current ratio of 1.47, a quick ratio of 1.37 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.09. The stock has a market capitalization of $164.32 million, a PE ratio of 13.63 and a beta of 0.95. Adams Resources & Energy has a 12-month low of $25.36 and a 12-month high of $37.85.

About Adams Resources & Energy (Get Rating)

Adams Resources & Energy, Inc engages in the business of crude oil marketing, transportation and storage in various crude oil and natural gas basins. It operates through the following segments: Crude Oil Marketing and Transportation. The Crude Oil Marketing segment engages in crude oil marketing, transportation and storage.

