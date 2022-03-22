StockNews.com Begins Coverage on CPI Aerostructures (NYSE:CVU)

StockNews.com initiated coverage on shares of CPI Aerostructures (NYSE:CVU – Get Rating) in a report released on Friday. The brokerage issued a hold rating on the stock.
NYSE:CVU opened at $3.05 on Friday. The firm has a 50-day moving average price of $2.62. The stock has a market cap of $37.66 million, a PE ratio of 13.26 and a beta of 1.77. CPI Aerostructures has a 1-year low of $2.16 and a 1-year high of $4.95.
