Mistras Group (NYSE:MG) Cut to Sell at Zacks Investment Research

Zacks Investment Research cut shares of Mistras Group (NYSE:MG – Get Rating) from a hold rating to a sell rating in a research report released on Tuesday morning, Zacks.com reports.

According to Zacks, “Mistras Group, Inc. is a global provider of technology-enabled, non-destructive testing (NDT) solutions used to evaluate the structural integrity of critical energy, industrial and public infrastructure. The Company delivers a portfolio of solutions, ranging from routine NDT inspections to plant-wide asset integrity assessment and management solutions. The Company serves a global customer base, including companies in the oil and gas, fossil and nuclear power generation and transmission, public infrastructure, chemicals, aerospace and defense, transportation, primary metals and metalworking, pharmaceuticals and food processing industries. “

MG has been the topic of a number of other reports. Bank of America upgraded shares of Mistras Group from an underperform rating to a neutral rating in a research report on Thursday, March 17th. StockNews.com upgraded shares of Mistras Group from a hold rating to a buy rating in a research report on Friday.

Mistras Group stock opened at $6.63 on Tuesday. Mistras Group has a 52-week low of $6.03 and a 52-week high of $12.37. The firm has a fifty day moving average of $6.78 and a 200-day moving average of $8.13. The firm has a market capitalization of $195.89 million, a P/E ratio of 51.00 and a beta of 1.96. The company has a quick ratio of 1.33, a current ratio of 1.33 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.96.

Mistras Group (NYSE:MG – Get Rating) last released its quarterly earnings data on Wednesday, March 9th. The technology company reported $0.04 earnings per share (EPS) for the quarter, missing the consensus estimate of $0.10 by ($0.06). The business had revenue of $171.16 million during the quarter. Mistras Group had a return on equity of 3.55% and a net margin of 0.57%. During the same period in the prior year, the firm earned $0.05 earnings per share. On average, research analysts expect that Mistras Group will post 0.55 EPS for the current fiscal year.

Large investors have recently modified their holdings of the stock. Cornercap Investment Counsel Inc. raised its position in shares of Mistras Group by 1.7% during the 3rd quarter. Cornercap Investment Counsel Inc. now owns 94,591 shares of the technology company’s stock worth $961,000 after buying an additional 1,582 shares in the last quarter. Envestnet Asset Management Inc. grew its stake in shares of Mistras Group by 11.8% in the 4th quarter. Envestnet Asset Management Inc. now owns 20,167 shares of the technology company’s stock worth $150,000 after purchasing an additional 2,123 shares during the last quarter. Goldman Sachs Group Inc. grew its stake in shares of Mistras Group by 7.2% in the 4th quarter. Goldman Sachs Group Inc. now owns 35,992 shares of the technology company’s stock worth $267,000 after purchasing an additional 2,423 shares during the last quarter. Citigroup Inc. grew its stake in shares of Mistras Group by 126.7% in the 4th quarter. Citigroup Inc. now owns 5,078 shares of the technology company’s stock worth $38,000 after purchasing an additional 2,838 shares during the last quarter. Finally, Northern Trust Corp grew its stake in shares of Mistras Group by 1.7% in the 2nd quarter. Northern Trust Corp now owns 184,112 shares of the technology company’s stock worth $1,810,000 after purchasing an additional 3,136 shares during the last quarter. Hedge funds and other institutional investors own 50.33% of the company’s stock.

MISTRAS Group, Inc engages in the provision of technology-enabled asset protection solutions. The firm serves the oil and gas, aerospace, power, infrastructure, and manufacturing markets. It operates through the following segments: Services, International, and Products and Systems. The Services segment provides asset protection solutions primarily in North America, consisting primarily of non-destructive testing, inspection, mechanical, and engineering services.

