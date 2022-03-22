CarLotz (NASDAQ:LOTZ) Stock Rating Upgraded by Zacks Investment Research

CarLotz (NASDAQ:LOTZ – Get Rating) was upgraded by Zacks Investment Research from a “sell” rating to a “hold” rating in a research report issued on Tuesday, Zacks.com reports.
According to Zacks, “CarLotz Inc. provides used vehicle consignment and Retail Remarketing(TM) business which provides corporate vehicle sourcing partners and retail sellers of used vehicles. CarLotz Inc., formerly known as Acamar Partners Acquisition Corp., is based in RICHMOND, Va. “
Separately, Deutsche Bank Aktiengesellschaft reduced their price objective on CarLotz from $6.00 to $3.00 and set a “hold” rating for the company in a research report on Wednesday, March 16th.
CarLotz (NASDAQ:LOTZ – Get Rating) last posted its quarterly earnings data on Tuesday, March 15th. The company reported ($0.12) earnings per share for the quarter, beating the Zacks’ consensus estimate of ($0.16) by $0.04. CarLotz had a negative return on equity of 35.21% and a negative net margin of 15.43%. The company had revenue of $83.11 million during the quarter, compared to analyst estimates of $70.42 million. During the same quarter last year, the company earned ($1.30) EPS. Equities analysts anticipate that CarLotz will post -0.64 EPS for the current year.
Several institutional investors and hedge funds have recently modified their holdings of LOTZ. Renaissance Technologies LLC bought a new stake in shares of CarLotz in the fourth quarter worth $34,000. Squarepoint Ops LLC bought a new stake in shares of CarLotz in the fourth quarter worth $35,000. ProShare Advisors LLC bought a new stake in shares of CarLotz in the fourth quarter worth $36,000. Teacher Retirement System of Texas bought a new stake in shares of CarLotz in the third quarter worth $42,000. Finally, Citigroup Inc. lifted its position in CarLotz by 245.1% during the third quarter. Citigroup Inc. now owns 11,469 shares of the company’s stock valued at $44,000 after purchasing an additional 8,146 shares in the last quarter. 25.85% of the stock is owned by institutional investors.
CarLotz Company Profile (Get Rating)
CarLotz, Inc operates as a consignment-to-retail used vehicle marketplace that provides its corporate vehicle sourcing partners and retail sellers of used vehicles. The company serves corporate vehicle sourcing partners, which include fleet leasing companies, rental car companies, banks, captive finance companies, third-party remarketers, wholesalers, companies that manage their own fleets, and original equipment manufacturers; retail sellers of used vehicles to individuals; and retail customers.
Read More
- Get a free copy of the StockNews.com research report on CarLotz (LOTZ)
- Insiders And Institutions Buy Skechers U.S.A.
- Costco, BJ’s or Walmart: Which Stock Has the Best Price?
- Goodyear Tire Stock Price Going Back in Time
- After An Overdone Selloff, It’s Time to Sign for DocuSign Shares
- Sofi Financial Stock Looks Attractive Down Here
Get a free copy of the Zacks research report on CarLotz (LOTZ)
For more information about research offerings from Zacks Investment Research, visit Zacks.com
Receive News & Ratings for CarLotz Daily - Enter your email address below to receive a concise daily summary of the latest news and analysts' ratings for CarLotz and related companies with MarketBeat.com's FREE daily email newsletter.