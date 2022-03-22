Tigress Financial Increases Alphabet (NASDAQ:GOOG) Price Target to $3,670.00

Alphabet (NASDAQ:GOOG – Get Rating) had its price target lifted by Tigress Financial from $3,540.00 to $3,670.00 in a report published on Friday, The Fly reports.

A number of other research analysts have also recently issued reports on GOOG. Credit Suisse Group lifted their target price on Alphabet from $3,400.00 to $3,500.00 and gave the company an outperform rating in a research report on Wednesday, February 2nd. Zacks Investment Research cut Alphabet from a buy rating to a hold rating in a research report on Tuesday, January 25th. Canaccord Genuity Group lifted their target price on Alphabet from $3,350.00 to $3,500.00 and gave the company a buy rating in a research report on Wednesday, February 2nd. Cowen lifted their target price on Alphabet from $3,500.00 to $3,600.00 and gave the company an outperform rating in a research report on Wednesday, February 2nd. Finally, Jefferies Financial Group boosted their price target on Alphabet from $3,500.00 to $3,600.00 and gave the stock a buy rating in a report on Wednesday, February 2nd. Three research analysts have rated the stock with a hold rating and thirty have assigned a buy rating to the company’s stock. According to MarketBeat.com, the stock currently has an average rating of Buy and a consensus target price of $3,309.71.

Shares of NASDAQ GOOG opened at $2,729.57 on Friday. The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.06, a quick ratio of 2.91 and a current ratio of 2.93. Alphabet has a 52 week low of $2,010.73 and a 52 week high of $3,042.00. The stock has a market capitalization of $1.80 trillion, a P/E ratio of 24.32, a PEG ratio of 1.17 and a beta of 1.06. The stock’s fifty day moving average is $2,690.67 and its 200 day moving average is $2,808.47.

Alphabet shares are set to split on Monday, July 18th. The 20-1 split was announced on Tuesday, February 1st. The newly issued shares will be payable to shareholders after the closing bell on Friday, July 15th.

Alphabet (NASDAQ:GOOG – Get Rating) last issued its quarterly earnings results on Monday, January 31st. The information services provider reported $30.69 EPS for the quarter, topping the Zacks’ consensus estimate of $26.69 by $4.00. Alphabet had a return on equity of 31.56% and a net margin of 29.51%. The company had revenue of $75.33 billion for the quarter, compared to analysts’ expectations of $71.81 billion. During the same quarter last year, the business earned $22.30 earnings per share. Alphabet’s revenue was up 32.4% on a year-over-year basis. Equities research analysts forecast that Alphabet will post 117.7 earnings per share for the current year.

In related news, CAO Amie Thuener O’toole sold 48 shares of the company’s stock in a transaction on Wednesday, January 5th. The stock was sold at an average price of $2,883.62, for a total transaction of $138,413.76. The sale was disclosed in a filing with the Securities & Exchange Commission, which is accessible through the SEC website. Also, insider John Kent Walker sold 2,498 shares of the company’s stock in a transaction on Wednesday, December 29th. The stock was sold at an average price of $2,930.27, for a total value of $7,319,814.46. The disclosure for this sale can be found here. Insiders have sold 103,256 shares of company stock valued at $287,028,562 in the last quarter. 12.99% of the stock is currently owned by corporate insiders.

A number of institutional investors have recently made changes to their positions in the stock. ERTS Wealth Advisors LLC grew its stake in Alphabet by 502.2% in the 3rd quarter. ERTS Wealth Advisors LLC now owns 548 shares of the information services provider’s stock valued at $1,478,000 after purchasing an additional 457 shares during the period. Banque Pictet & Cie SA grew its stake in Alphabet by 0.7% in the 3rd quarter. Banque Pictet & Cie SA now owns 181,454 shares of the information services provider’s stock valued at $483,631,000 after purchasing an additional 1,270 shares during the period. YorkBridge Wealth Partners LLC grew its stake in Alphabet by 4.2% in the 3rd quarter. YorkBridge Wealth Partners LLC now owns 4,187 shares of the information services provider’s stock valued at $11,160,000 after purchasing an additional 170 shares during the period. Simon Quick Advisors LLC grew its stake in Alphabet by 215.0% in the 3rd quarter. Simon Quick Advisors LLC now owns 715 shares of the information services provider’s stock valued at $1,905,000 after purchasing an additional 488 shares during the period. Finally, Arlington Partners LLC grew its stake in Alphabet by 103.3% in the 3rd quarter. Arlington Partners LLC now owns 559 shares of the information services provider’s stock valued at $1,490,000 after purchasing an additional 284 shares during the period. Institutional investors and hedge funds own 30.76% of the company’s stock.

Alphabet, Inc is a holding company, which engages in the business of acquisition and operation of different companies. It operates through the Google and Other Bets segments. The Google segment includes its main Internet products such as ads, Android, Chrome, hardware, Google Cloud, Google Maps, Google Play, Search, and YouTube.

