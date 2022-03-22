Progressive (NYSE:PGR) Price Target Increased to $130.00 by Analysts at Raymond James

Progressive (NYSE:PGR – Get Rating) had its price target hoisted by Raymond James from $125.00 to $130.00 in a report issued on Friday morning, Benzinga reports. They currently have an outperform rating on the insurance provider’s stock.

A number of other analysts have also recently issued reports on PGR. Evercore ISI raised Progressive from an in-line rating to an outperform rating and increased their price objective for the stock from $90.00 to $118.00 in a report on Thursday, January 6th. UBS Group lowered Progressive from a buy rating to a neutral rating and raised their price target for the stock from $106.00 to $114.00 in a research report on Monday, February 14th. They noted that the move was a valuation call. Barclays raised their price target on Progressive from $85.00 to $88.00 and gave the stock an underweight rating in a research report on Thursday, March 17th. Zacks Investment Research upgraded Progressive from a strong sell rating to a hold rating and set a $101.00 price target on the stock in a research report on Monday, December 6th. Finally, Keefe, Bruyette & Woods lowered Progressive from a market perform rating to an underperform rating and reduced their price target for the stock from $95.00 to $92.00 in a research report on Thursday, December 16th. Six equities research analysts have rated the stock with a sell rating, five have given a hold rating and three have given a buy rating to the company’s stock. According to data from MarketBeat.com, Progressive has a consensus rating of Hold and an average price target of $102.33.

Shares of PGR opened at $112.18 on Friday. Progressive has a 52-week low of $89.35 and a 52-week high of $113.54. The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.28, a quick ratio of 0.33 and a current ratio of 0.33. The business’s 50 day moving average price is $107.41 and its two-hundred day moving average price is $99.83. The firm has a market cap of $65.61 billion, a PE ratio of 19.78, a price-to-earnings-growth ratio of 1.15 and a beta of 0.47.

Progressive ( NYSE:PGR Get Rating ) last announced its quarterly earnings results on Wednesday, January 26th. The insurance provider reported $1.05 earnings per share (EPS) for the quarter, topping the Thomson Reuters’ consensus estimate of $0.99 by $0.06. The business had revenue of $10.75 billion during the quarter, compared to the consensus estimate of $10.78 billion. Progressive had a return on equity of 14.69% and a net margin of 7.02%. Progressive’s revenue was up 12.6% compared to the same quarter last year. During the same quarter in the prior year, the company posted $1.83 earnings per share. Research analysts predict that Progressive will post 4.8 EPS for the current fiscal year.

The company also recently announced a quarterly dividend, which will be paid on Thursday, April 14th. Stockholders of record on Thursday, April 7th will be paid a $0.10 dividend. This represents a $0.40 dividend on an annualized basis and a dividend yield of 0.36%. The ex-dividend date is Wednesday, April 6th. Progressive’s payout ratio is presently 7.05%.

In other Progressive news, CEO Susan Patricia Griffith sold 46,735 shares of Progressive stock in a transaction on Friday, March 18th. The stock was sold at an average price of $110.26, for a total transaction of $5,153,001.10. The sale was disclosed in a legal filing with the Securities & Exchange Commission, which is accessible through this hyperlink. Also, insider Steven Broz sold 1,068 shares of Progressive stock in a transaction on Friday, March 4th. The shares were sold at an average price of $106.65, for a total value of $113,902.20. The disclosure for this sale can be found here. In the last 90 days, insiders sold 61,528 shares of company stock valued at $6,708,460. 0.37% of the stock is currently owned by company insiders.

Hedge funds have recently bought and sold shares of the company. Rational Advisors LLC grew its holdings in Progressive by 132.7% during the fourth quarter. Rational Advisors LLC now owns 249 shares of the insurance provider’s stock valued at $26,000 after purchasing an additional 142 shares during the period. Quent Capital LLC purchased a new stake in Progressive during the fourth quarter valued at approximately $26,000. Oakworth Capital Inc. bought a new position in shares of Progressive during the third quarter valued at approximately $27,000. TAP Consulting LLC bought a new position in shares of Progressive during the fourth quarter valued at approximately $28,000. Finally, Cornerstone Advisory LLC bought a new position in shares of Progressive during the fourth quarter valued at approximately $30,000. Hedge funds and other institutional investors own 82.75% of the company’s stock.

Progressive Corp. is an insurance holding company, which engages in the provision of personal and commercial auto insurance, residential property insurance, and other specialty property-casualty insurance and related services. It operates through the following segments: Personal Lines, Commercial Lines and Property.

