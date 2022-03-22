Cantor Fitzgerald Cuts High Tide (NASDAQ:HITI) Price Target to $7.00

High Tide (NASDAQ:HITI – Get Rating) had its price objective decreased by Cantor Fitzgerald from $7.25 to $7.00 in a research report sent to investors on Friday morning, MarketBeat.com reports. Cantor Fitzgerald currently has a neutral rating on the stock.

Separately, Zacks Investment Research raised shares of High Tide from a sell rating to a hold rating in a report on Monday, February 7th. Two equities research analysts have rated the stock with a hold rating and three have given a buy rating to the company’s stock. Based on data from MarketBeat, High Tide currently has a consensus rating of Buy and an average price target of $11.45.

High Tide stock opened at $4.42 on Friday. High Tide has a 12-month low of $3.65 and a 12-month high of $10.97. The stock has a market cap of $267.89 million and a P/E ratio of -20.09. The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.21, a current ratio of 1.13 and a quick ratio of 0.72. The business’s fifty day moving average price is $4.47.

High Tide ( NASDAQ:HITI Get Rating ) last released its quarterly earnings results on Wednesday, February 2nd. The company reported ($0.07) earnings per share (EPS) for the quarter. High Tide had a negative return on equity of 22.87% and a negative net margin of 11.84%. The firm had revenue of $42.86 million for the quarter. As a group, sell-side analysts predict that High Tide will post -0.13 earnings per share for the current year.

A number of hedge funds have recently made changes to their positions in HITI. Royal Bank of Canada acquired a new position in shares of High Tide in the 2nd quarter valued at about $38,000. Guardian Capital Advisors LP acquired a new position in High Tide during the 4th quarter valued at about $61,000. Morgan Stanley acquired a new position in High Tide during the 2nd quarter valued at about $69,000. Jane Street Group LLC boosted its stake in High Tide by 314.4% during the 3rd quarter. Jane Street Group LLC now owns 48,352 shares of the company’s stock valued at $300,000 after purchasing an additional 36,684 shares during the period. Finally, Geode Capital Management LLC acquired a new position in High Tide during the 2nd quarter valued at about $369,000. 3.68% of the stock is owned by institutional investors.

High Tide Inc engages in the cannabis retail business in Canada, Europe, the United States, and internationally. The company designs, manufactures, and distributes smoking accessories and cannabis lifestyle products. It is also involved in the wholesale and retailing of cannabis products, as well as operates and franchises licensed retail cannabis stores.

