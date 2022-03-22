Federal Signal (NYSE:FSS) Price Target Cut to $44.00 by Analysts at KeyCorp

Federal Signal (NYSE:FSS – Get Rating) had its price target lowered by KeyCorp from $48.00 to $44.00 in a report issued on Friday, Benzinga reports. The brokerage currently has an overweight rating on the conglomerate’s stock.

A number of other brokerages also recently issued reports on FSS. Zacks Investment Research downgraded Federal Signal from a hold rating to a sell rating in a research report on Monday, January 17th. StockNews.com downgraded Federal Signal from a buy rating to a hold rating in a research report on Wednesday, March 2nd. Finally, Raymond James decreased their price objective on Federal Signal from $52.00 to $46.00 and set a strong-buy rating on the stock in a research report on Wednesday, March 2nd. One research analyst has rated the stock with a sell rating, two have assigned a hold rating, three have given a buy rating and one has assigned a strong buy rating to the stock. According to data from MarketBeat, the stock presently has a consensus rating of Buy and an average price target of $46.40.

Get Federal Signal alerts:

Shares of Federal Signal stock opened at $34.22 on Friday. The company’s 50 day moving average price is $37.00. Federal Signal has a 12 month low of $33.05 and a 12 month high of $48.88. The company has a market capitalization of $2.09 billion, a price-to-earnings ratio of 20.99 and a beta of 1.08. The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.36, a quick ratio of 1.18 and a current ratio of 2.53.

Federal Signal ( NYSE:FSS Get Rating ) last announced its quarterly earnings results on Tuesday, March 1st. The conglomerate reported $0.40 EPS for the quarter, beating analysts’ consensus estimates of $0.38 by $0.02. Federal Signal had a return on equity of 14.38% and a net margin of 8.29%. The company had revenue of $301.40 million during the quarter, compared to analyst estimates of $301.64 million. During the same period in the prior year, the company earned $0.44 earnings per share. The firm’s revenue was up 2.2% on a year-over-year basis. On average, sell-side analysts predict that Federal Signal will post 1.89 earnings per share for the current year.

The firm also recently declared a quarterly dividend, which will be paid on Friday, April 1st. Stockholders of record on Friday, March 18th will be issued a $0.09 dividend. The ex-dividend date of this dividend is Thursday, March 17th. This represents a $0.36 annualized dividend and a dividend yield of 1.05%. Federal Signal’s payout ratio is 22.09%.

In other Federal Signal news, CEO Jennifer L. Sherman purchased 2,800 shares of Federal Signal stock in a transaction dated Thursday, March 3rd. The shares were purchased at an average cost of $34.60 per share, for a total transaction of $96,880.00. The acquisition was disclosed in a filing with the Securities & Exchange Commission, which is accessible through the SEC website. Corporate insiders own 4.00% of the company’s stock.

A number of institutional investors and hedge funds have recently added to or reduced their stakes in FSS. Norges Bank purchased a new position in Federal Signal during the 4th quarter worth $26,654,000. BlackRock Inc. increased its holdings in Federal Signal by 4.6% during the 4th quarter. BlackRock Inc. now owns 9,207,856 shares of the conglomerate’s stock worth $399,069,000 after purchasing an additional 405,563 shares during the period. Westwood Holdings Group Inc. boosted its position in Federal Signal by 19.6% during the 4th quarter. Westwood Holdings Group Inc. now owns 1,484,562 shares of the conglomerate’s stock valued at $64,341,000 after acquiring an additional 243,283 shares in the last quarter. Robeco Schweiz AG boosted its position in Federal Signal by 27.7% during the 3rd quarter. Robeco Schweiz AG now owns 986,000 shares of the conglomerate’s stock valued at $38,079,000 after acquiring an additional 213,800 shares in the last quarter. Finally, Robeco Institutional Asset Management B.V. boosted its position in Federal Signal by 28.0% during the 3rd quarter. Robeco Institutional Asset Management B.V. now owns 960,000 shares of the conglomerate’s stock valued at $37,075,000 after acquiring an additional 210,000 shares in the last quarter. Institutional investors own 90.56% of the company’s stock.

Federal Signal Company Profile (Get Rating)

Federal Signal Corp. engages in the design and manufacture of products and integrated solutions for municipal, governmental, industrial, and commercial customers. It operates through the Environmental Solutions Group and Safety and Security Systems Group segments. The Environment Solutions Group segment is involved in the manufacture and supply of street sweeper vehicles, sewer cleaners, vacuum loader trucks, hydro-excavation trucks, and water blasting equipment.

See Also

Receive News & Ratings for Federal Signal Daily - Enter your email address below to receive a concise daily summary of the latest news and analysts' ratings for Federal Signal and related companies with MarketBeat.com's FREE daily email newsletter.