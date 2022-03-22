Maxeon Solar Technologies (MAXN) Set to Announce Quarterly Earnings on Thursday

Maxeon Solar Technologies (NASDAQ:MAXN – Get Rating) will be announcing its earnings results after the market closes on Thursday, March 24th. Analysts expect the company to announce earnings of ($1.30) per share for the quarter. Investors interested in registering for the company’s conference call can do so using this link.

Shares of Maxeon Solar Technologies stock opened at $13.63 on Tuesday. The stock has a market cap of $465.21 million, a price-to-earnings ratio of -2.94 and a beta of 1.86. The firm’s 50-day moving average is $10.84 and its 200 day moving average is $15.51. Maxeon Solar Technologies has a 1 year low of $7.48 and a 1 year high of $34.51. The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.34, a current ratio of 1.46 and a quick ratio of 0.89.

A number of equities analysts have weighed in on the company. Bank of America raised Maxeon Solar Technologies from a “neutral” rating to a “buy” rating and boosted their target price for the stock from $22.00 to $23.00 in a research report on Friday, December 3rd. Morgan Stanley decreased their target price on Maxeon Solar Technologies from $18.00 to $14.00 and set an “equal weight” rating for the company in a research report on Thursday, January 13th. Finally, Zacks Investment Research lowered Maxeon Solar Technologies from a “buy” rating to a “sell” rating in a research report on Thursday, February 3rd. Two research analysts have rated the stock with a sell rating, two have given a hold rating and two have assigned a buy rating to the company. According to data from MarketBeat, the stock currently has a consensus rating of “Hold” and an average target price of $17.33.

Hedge funds and other institutional investors have recently added to or reduced their stakes in the company. Deutsche Bank AG increased its position in shares of Maxeon Solar Technologies by 99.5% during the 4th quarter. Deutsche Bank AG now owns 3,357 shares of the company’s stock valued at $46,000 after purchasing an additional 1,674 shares during the last quarter. Alliancebernstein L.P. purchased a new stake in Maxeon Solar Technologies in the 4th quarter worth approximately $165,000. Squarepoint Ops LLC purchased a new stake in Maxeon Solar Technologies in the 4th quarter worth approximately $179,000. California State Teachers Retirement System increased its holdings in Maxeon Solar Technologies by 17,813.6% in the 4th quarter. California State Teachers Retirement System now owns 14,510 shares of the company’s stock worth $202,000 after acquiring an additional 14,429 shares in the last quarter. Finally, Legal & General Group Plc increased its holdings in Maxeon Solar Technologies by 271.3% in the 4th quarter. Legal & General Group Plc now owns 20,664 shares of the company’s stock worth $287,000 after acquiring an additional 15,099 shares in the last quarter. 39.48% of the stock is owned by hedge funds and other institutional investors.

Maxeon Solar Technologies, Ltd. designs, manufactures, markets, and sells solar panels and related solar system components worldwide. The company provides interdigitated back contact and shingled solar cells and panels under the SunPower brand. It offers its products to dealers, project developers, system integrators, distributors, resellers, and residential and small-scale commercial customers.

