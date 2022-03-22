DocuSign, Inc. (NASDAQ:DOCU) Given Average Rating of “Hold” by Brokerages

DocuSign, Inc. (NASDAQ:DOCU – Get Rating) has earned a consensus rating of “Hold” from the twenty brokerages that are presently covering the firm, MarketBeat.com reports. One investment analyst has rated the stock with a sell rating, ten have given a hold rating and eight have issued a buy rating on the company. The average twelve-month price target among brokerages that have updated their coverage on the stock in the last year is $156.63.

A number of research analysts recently issued reports on the stock. Oppenheimer lowered shares of DocuSign from an “outperform” rating to a “market perform” rating in a research note on Friday, March 11th. Zacks Investment Research lowered DocuSign from a “buy” rating to a “hold” rating and set a $128.00 price objective on the stock. in a research note on Tuesday, February 15th. Morgan Stanley decreased their target price on DocuSign from $121.00 to $80.00 and set an “equal weight” rating for the company in a research note on Monday, March 14th. Royal Bank of Canada dropped their price target on DocuSign from $220.00 to $95.00 and set an “outperform” rating on the stock in a research report on Friday, March 11th. Finally, JPMorgan Chase & Co. cut DocuSign from a “neutral” rating to an “underweight” rating and set a $175.00 price objective for the company. in a research report on Friday, December 3rd.

Get DocuSign alerts:

NASDAQ DOCU opened at $95.86 on Tuesday. DocuSign has a fifty-two week low of $71.00 and a fifty-two week high of $314.76. The stock’s 50-day moving average is $112.99 and its two-hundred day moving average is $190.36. The firm has a market cap of $18.97 billion, a P/E ratio of -273.89 and a beta of 0.93. The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 3.00, a current ratio of 0.96 and a quick ratio of 0.96.

DocuSign ( NASDAQ:DOCU Get Rating ) last issued its quarterly earnings data on Thursday, March 10th. The company reported $0.48 EPS for the quarter, meeting the Zacks’ consensus estimate of $0.48. DocuSign had a negative return on equity of 12.97% and a negative net margin of 3.32%. The business had revenue of $580.83 million for the quarter, compared to analyst estimates of $561.60 million. During the same quarter in the prior year, the firm posted ($0.08) EPS. The firm’s revenue for the quarter was up 34.8% on a year-over-year basis. On average, equities analysts expect that DocuSign will post -0.21 EPS for the current year.

In related news, COO Scott V. Olrich sold 12,500 shares of the stock in a transaction that occurred on Tuesday, February 8th. The stock was sold at an average price of $120.44, for a total transaction of $1,505,500.00. The transaction was disclosed in a document filed with the SEC, which is available through the SEC website. Also, CEO Daniel D. Springer acquired 66,882 shares of the business’s stock in a transaction on Tuesday, March 15th. The stock was acquired at an average price of $74.76 per share, with a total value of $5,000,098.32. The disclosure for this purchase can be found here. 3.87% of the stock is owned by insiders.

Several institutional investors have recently added to or reduced their stakes in the stock. UBS Asset Management Americas Inc. boosted its holdings in DocuSign by 3.7% in the third quarter. UBS Asset Management Americas Inc. now owns 835,003 shares of the company’s stock valued at $214,955,000 after acquiring an additional 29,718 shares during the last quarter. TD Asset Management Inc. raised its stake in shares of DocuSign by 0.6% during the third quarter. TD Asset Management Inc. now owns 409,578 shares of the company’s stock worth $105,438,000 after buying an additional 2,611 shares during the last quarter. Capitolis Advisors LLC acquired a new position in DocuSign in the third quarter valued at approximately $16,061,000. Catalyst Capital Advisors LLC lifted its holdings in DocuSign by 14.6% in the third quarter. Catalyst Capital Advisors LLC now owns 11,587 shares of the company’s stock valued at $2,982,000 after buying an additional 1,473 shares during the period. Finally, Orrstown Financial Services Inc. bought a new position in DocuSign in the fourth quarter valued at approximately $402,000. 77.09% of the stock is owned by institutional investors and hedge funds.

About DocuSign (Get Rating)

DocuSign, Inc provides cloud-based electronic signature solutions. Its cloud based electronic signature platform helps companies and individuals securely collect information, automate data workflows and sign anything. The firm automates manual, paper-based processes allowing users to manage all aspects of documented business transactions including identity management, authentication, digital signature, forms and data collection, collaboration, workflow automation and storage.

Further Reading

Receive News & Ratings for DocuSign Daily - Enter your email address below to receive a concise daily summary of the latest news and analysts' ratings for DocuSign and related companies with MarketBeat.com's FREE daily email newsletter.