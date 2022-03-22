AXA SA (OTCMKTS:AXAHY) Receives Average Recommendation of “Buy” from Analysts

AXA SA (OTCMKTS:AXAHY – Get Rating) has been assigned a consensus rating of “Buy” from the eleven research firms that are presently covering the firm, MarketBeat.com reports. Three research analysts have rated the stock with a hold rating and eight have issued a buy rating on the company. The average 12-month price objective among analysts that have issued a report on the stock in the last year is $29.00.

Several equities research analysts have recently weighed in on the stock. Zacks Investment Research upgraded shares of AXA from a “sell” rating to a “hold” rating in a research report on Thursday, March 17th. The Goldman Sachs Group assumed coverage on shares of AXA in a research report on Tuesday, February 15th. They set a “buy” rating for the company. Finally, Deutsche Bank Aktiengesellschaft decreased their price objective on shares of AXA from €29.50 ($32.42) to €29.00 ($31.87) and set a “buy” rating for the company in a research report on Wednesday, March 16th.

Shares of OTCMKTS AXAHY opened at $28.19 on Tuesday. AXA has a 52-week low of $23.62 and a 52-week high of $33.20. The firm has a 50 day moving average price of $29.74 and a two-hundred day moving average price of $28.98.

AXA SA operates as a holding company, which engages in the provision of insurance and asset management services. It operates through the following segments: France, Europe, Asia, AXA XL, the United States, International and Transversal & Central Holdings. The France segment consists of Life & Savings and Property & Casualty activities, AXA Banque France and France holdings.

