Essent Group Ltd. (NYSE:ESNT) Given Average Recommendation of “Buy” by Brokerages

Essent Group Ltd. (NYSE:ESNT – Get Rating) has been assigned an average recommendation of “Buy” from the seven brokerages that are covering the stock, MarketBeat reports. One investment analyst has rated the stock with a hold recommendation and six have issued a buy recommendation on the company. The average 12-month price objective among brokerages that have updated their coverage on the stock in the last year is $58.33.

A number of brokerages have commented on ESNT. Zacks Investment Research raised Essent Group from a “hold” rating to a “buy” rating and set a $52.00 price objective for the company in a research note on Thursday, January 20th. Barclays raised their price objective on Essent Group from $65.00 to $72.00 and gave the company an “overweight” rating in a research note on Monday, January 10th. StockNews.com raised Essent Group from a “hold” rating to a “buy” rating in a research note on Tuesday, March 1st. Finally, Keefe, Bruyette & Woods raised Essent Group from a “market perform” rating to an “outperform” rating and set a $51.00 price objective for the company in a research note on Monday, December 13th. They noted that the move was a valuation call.

Shares of ESNT stock opened at $41.53 on Tuesday. The company has a market cap of $4.52 billion, a P/E ratio of 6.80, a PEG ratio of 0.64 and a beta of 1.30. The stock has a 50 day simple moving average of $44.72 and a two-hundred day simple moving average of $45.36. Essent Group has a fifty-two week low of $39.26 and a fifty-two week high of $54.22.

Essent Group ( NYSE:ESNT Get Rating ) last issued its earnings results on Friday, February 11th. The financial services provider reported $1.64 earnings per share for the quarter, topping the Zacks’ consensus estimate of $1.40 by $0.24. The business had revenue of $256.90 million during the quarter, compared to the consensus estimate of $240.66 million. Essent Group had a return on equity of 16.62% and a net margin of 66.29%. The firm’s revenue for the quarter was up 3.9% on a year-over-year basis. During the same period in the previous year, the company posted $1.10 earnings per share. On average, research analysts predict that Essent Group will post 6.54 EPS for the current year.

The business also recently announced a quarterly dividend, which was paid on Monday, March 21st. Investors of record on Thursday, March 10th were given a dividend of $0.20 per share. This is a boost from Essent Group’s previous quarterly dividend of $0.19. The ex-dividend date was Wednesday, March 9th. This represents a $0.80 annualized dividend and a dividend yield of 1.93%. Essent Group’s payout ratio is presently 13.09%.

In other Essent Group news, CEO Mark Casale sold 6,572 shares of the business’s stock in a transaction on Thursday, January 13th. The stock was sold at an average price of $50.02, for a total value of $328,731.44. The transaction was disclosed in a legal filing with the SEC, which is available at this link. Also, Director Robert Glanville acquired 1,000 shares of the business’s stock in a transaction on Wednesday, March 9th. The stock was acquired at an average cost of $40.71 per share, for a total transaction of $40,710.00. The disclosure for this purchase can be found here. In the last ninety days, insiders have sold 7,288 shares of company stock worth $364,531. 2.80% of the stock is owned by insiders.

Several institutional investors and hedge funds have recently modified their holdings of ESNT. Rockefeller Capital Management L.P. raised its stake in shares of Essent Group by 73.7% in the fourth quarter. Rockefeller Capital Management L.P. now owns 554 shares of the financial services provider’s stock valued at $25,000 after buying an additional 235 shares during the period. First Horizon Advisors Inc. raised its stake in shares of Essent Group by 198.0% in the third quarter. First Horizon Advisors Inc. now owns 599 shares of the financial services provider’s stock valued at $29,000 after buying an additional 398 shares during the period. Barrow Hanley Mewhinney & Strauss LLC bought a new stake in shares of Essent Group in the fourth quarter valued at $31,000. Van ECK Associates Corp raised its stake in shares of Essent Group by 59.3% in the third quarter. Van ECK Associates Corp now owns 2,263 shares of the financial services provider’s stock valued at $100,000 after buying an additional 842 shares during the period. Finally, Public Employees Retirement System of Ohio raised its stake in shares of Essent Group by 14.1% in the fourth quarter. Public Employees Retirement System of Ohio now owns 2,945 shares of the financial services provider’s stock valued at $134,000 after buying an additional 363 shares during the period. Hedge funds and other institutional investors own 92.10% of the company’s stock.

Essent Group Ltd. is a holding company, which engages in the provision of banking services. It offers mortgage insurance, reinsurance, and risk management products. The company was founded by Mark A. Casale on July 1, 2008 and is headquartered in Hamilton, Bermuda.

