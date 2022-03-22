Molecular Partners (NASDAQ:MOLN) Price Target Cut to CHF 21 by Analysts at JPMorgan Chase & Co.

Molecular Partners (NASDAQ:MOLN – Get Rating) had its target price cut by JPMorgan Chase & Co. from CHF 22 to CHF 21 in a research note published on Friday morning, The Fly reports.

Several other equities analysts have also recently issued reports on the stock. SVB Leerink boosted their price target on shares of Molecular Partners from $35.00 to $42.00 and gave the company an outperform rating in a research report on Friday, January 14th. Credit Suisse Group boosted their price target on shares of Molecular Partners from CHF 17 to CHF 23 in a research report on Friday, January 14th. Finally, Zacks Investment Research lowered shares of Molecular Partners from a buy rating to a hold rating in a research note on Thursday, January 20th. Two equities research analysts have rated the stock with a hold rating and four have assigned a buy rating to the stock. According to data from MarketBeat, the company currently has an average rating of Buy and a consensus price target of $25.09.

Shares of NASDAQ MOLN opened at $20.65 on Friday. Molecular Partners has a 1 year low of $9.57 and a 1 year high of $32.04. The company’s 50-day moving average is $25.54 and its 200 day moving average is $20.38.

Institutional investors have recently modified their holdings of the stock. Morgan Stanley bought a new position in Molecular Partners during the second quarter valued at approximately $25,000. Millennium Management LLC purchased a new stake in Molecular Partners during the second quarter valued at approximately $1,390,000. Sphera Funds Management LTD. purchased a new stake in Molecular Partners during the third quarter valued at approximately $1,580,000. Marshall Wace North America L.P. purchased a new stake in Molecular Partners during the second quarter valued at approximately $1,969,000. Finally, BVF Inc. IL purchased a new stake in Molecular Partners during the third quarter valued at approximately $8,267,000. Institutional investors own 18.35% of the company’s stock.

Molecular Partners AG operates as a clinical-stage biopharmaceutical company. It is developing Abicipar, a DARPin therapeutic candidate, which is in Phase III clinical trials for the treatment of wet age-related macular degeneration, as well as for diabetic macular edema; and MP0250 that binds and inhibit vascular endothelial growth factor and hepatocyte growth factor pathways, which restores clinical sensitivity to various standard-of-care therapies in multiple myeloma.

