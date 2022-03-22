FedEx (NYSE:FDX) PT Lowered to $282.00 at JPMorgan Chase & Co.

FedEx (NYSE:FDX – Get Rating) had its price target decreased by JPMorgan Chase & Co. from $297.00 to $282.00 in a research report sent to investors on Friday, The Fly reports. JPMorgan Chase & Co. currently has an overweight rating on the shipping service provider’s stock.

Several other equities research analysts have also recently commented on FDX. Stifel Nicolaus boosted their target price on FedEx from $283.00 to $288.00 and gave the company a buy rating in a research note on Friday, December 17th. KeyCorp cut their target price on FedEx from $325.00 to $300.00 and set an overweight rating on the stock in a research note on Monday, March 14th. Wells Fargo & Company dropped their price objective on FedEx from $314.00 to $277.00 and set an overweight rating on the stock in a research note on Friday. Bank of America upped their price objective on FedEx from $275.00 to $310.00 and gave the stock a buy rating in a research note on Friday, December 17th. Finally, Credit Suisse Group set a $336.00 target price on FedEx in a report on Monday, December 20th. One investment analyst has rated the stock with a sell rating, four have given a hold rating and twenty have given a buy rating to the company’s stock. According to data from MarketBeat.com, the stock has an average rating of Buy and a consensus price target of $301.30.

Shares of FDX stock opened at $222.16 on Friday. The stock has a 50-day moving average price of $232.13 and a 200 day moving average price of $239.16. The company has a quick ratio of 1.45, a current ratio of 1.49 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.82. The firm has a market cap of $58.87 billion, a price-to-earnings ratio of 11.66, a PEG ratio of 0.88 and a beta of 1.31. FedEx has a 12 month low of $199.03 and a 12 month high of $319.90.

FedEx ( NYSE:FDX Get Rating ) last posted its earnings results on Thursday, March 17th. The shipping service provider reported $4.59 earnings per share (EPS) for the quarter, missing the Thomson Reuters’ consensus estimate of $4.64 by ($0.05). The company had revenue of $23.64 billion for the quarter, compared to analyst estimates of $23.33 billion. FedEx had a return on equity of 20.68% and a net margin of 5.60%. FedEx’s quarterly revenue was up 9.9% compared to the same quarter last year. During the same quarter in the previous year, the firm posted $3.47 earnings per share. Sell-side analysts predict that FedEx will post 20.8 earnings per share for the current fiscal year.

FedEx announced that its board has authorized a share repurchase plan on Thursday, December 16th that authorizes the company to repurchase $5.00 billion in shares. This repurchase authorization authorizes the shipping service provider to buy up to 7.5% of its shares through open market purchases. Shares repurchase plans are generally an indication that the company’s management believes its stock is undervalued.

The company also recently declared a quarterly dividend, which will be paid on Friday, April 1st. Shareholders of record on Monday, March 7th will be paid a dividend of $0.75 per share. This represents a $3.00 annualized dividend and a yield of 1.35%. The ex-dividend date of this dividend is Friday, March 4th. FedEx’s dividend payout ratio (DPR) is currently 15.75%.

Hedge funds and other institutional investors have recently added to or reduced their stakes in the company. UBS Asset Management Americas Inc. raised its position in FedEx by 5.7% during the 3rd quarter. UBS Asset Management Americas Inc. now owns 1,362,916 shares of the shipping service provider’s stock valued at $298,874,000 after purchasing an additional 74,013 shares during the last quarter. Hotchkis & Wiley Capital Management LLC grew its stake in shares of FedEx by 34.8% in the 3rd quarter. Hotchkis & Wiley Capital Management LLC now owns 2,261,999 shares of the shipping service provider’s stock worth $496,034,000 after buying an additional 583,900 shares during the last quarter. Red Door Wealth Management LLC lifted its position in FedEx by 6.7% in the 3rd quarter. Red Door Wealth Management LLC now owns 20,616 shares of the shipping service provider’s stock valued at $4,521,000 after acquiring an additional 1,290 shares in the last quarter. Caisse DE Depot ET Placement DU Quebec lifted its position in FedEx by 240.5% in the 3rd quarter. Caisse DE Depot ET Placement DU Quebec now owns 37,096 shares of the shipping service provider’s stock valued at $8,135,000 after acquiring an additional 26,200 shares in the last quarter. Finally, Kovack Advisors Inc. lifted its position in FedEx by 33.4% in the 4th quarter. Kovack Advisors Inc. now owns 4,657 shares of the shipping service provider’s stock valued at $1,205,000 after acquiring an additional 1,165 shares in the last quarter. 77.76% of the stock is owned by institutional investors.

FedEx Corporation provides transportation, e-commerce, and business services in the United States and internationally. The company's FedEx Express segment offers express transportation, small-package ground delivery, and freight transportation services; time-critical transportation services; and cross-border e-commerce technology and e-commerce transportation solutions.

