Invesco CurrencyShares Australian Dollar Trust (NYSEARCA:FXA) Shares Pass Above 200 Day Moving Average of $72.04

Invesco CurrencyShares Australian Dollar Trust (NYSEARCA:FXA – Get Rating)’s stock price crossed above its 200-day moving average during trading on Monday . The stock has a 200-day moving average of $72.04 and traded as high as $73.58. Invesco CurrencyShares Australian Dollar Trust shares last traded at $73.34, with a volume of 12,418 shares.

The stock’s fifty day simple moving average is $71.55 and its two-hundred day simple moving average is $72.04.

Several hedge funds have recently added to or reduced their stakes in the stock. Advisor Group Holdings Inc. grew its position in Invesco CurrencyShares Australian Dollar Trust by 234.7% in the 3rd quarter. Advisor Group Holdings Inc. now owns 1,975 shares of the exchange traded fund’s stock valued at $142,000 after buying an additional 1,385 shares in the last quarter. Flow Traders U.S. LLC bought a new position in Invesco CurrencyShares Australian Dollar Trust in the 3rd quarter valued at about $316,000. Credit Suisse AG grew its position in Invesco CurrencyShares Australian Dollar Trust by 6.4% in the 2nd quarter. Credit Suisse AG now owns 6,280 shares of the exchange traded fund’s stock valued at $468,000 after buying an additional 380 shares in the last quarter. Jane Street Group LLC grew its position in Invesco CurrencyShares Australian Dollar Trust by 354.4% in the 3rd quarter. Jane Street Group LLC now owns 15,151 shares of the exchange traded fund’s stock valued at $1,088,000 after buying an additional 11,817 shares in the last quarter. Finally, IMC Chicago LLC bought a new position in Invesco CurrencyShares Australian Dollar Trust in the 3rd quarter valued at about $1,137,000.

Guggenheim CurrencyShares Australian Dollar Trust, formerly The CurrencyShares Australian Dollar Trust, is a grantor trust. The Trust issues shares (the Shares) in blocks of 50,000 (a Basket) in exchange for deposits of Australian Dollars and distributes Australian Dollars in connection with the redemption of Baskets.

