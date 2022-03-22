VOC Energy Trust (NYSE:VOC) Share Price Crosses Above 200 Day Moving Average of $5.23

VOC Energy Trust (NYSE:VOC – Get Rating) crossed above its 200-day moving average during trading on Monday . The stock has a 200-day moving average of $5.23 and traded as high as $6.83. VOC Energy Trust shares last traded at $6.67, with a volume of 150,282 shares changing hands.

A number of research analysts have weighed in on the stock. StockNews.com assumed coverage on shares of VOC Energy Trust in a research report on Monday, February 14th. They issued a “hold” rating for the company. TheStreet upgraded shares of VOC Energy Trust from a “c” rating to a “b” rating in a research report on Wednesday, November 24th.

Get VOC Energy Trust alerts:

The business’s 50-day simple moving average is $6.14 and its two-hundred day simple moving average is $5.23. The firm has a market cap of $113.39 million, a price-to-earnings ratio of 16.68 and a beta of 1.65.

The company also recently disclosed a quarterly dividend, which was paid on Monday, February 14th. Shareholders of record on Tuesday, February 1st were given a $0.25 dividend. The ex-dividend date of this dividend was Monday, January 31st. This represents a $1.00 dividend on an annualized basis and a dividend yield of 14.99%. This is an increase from VOC Energy Trust’s previous quarterly dividend of $0.20. VOC Energy Trust’s dividend payout ratio is 250.00%.

Several institutional investors have recently modified their holdings of the business. Renaissance Technologies LLC increased its stake in shares of VOC Energy Trust by 14.9% during the third quarter. Renaissance Technologies LLC now owns 179,207 shares of the oil and gas producer’s stock worth $823,000 after purchasing an additional 23,207 shares in the last quarter. Beacon Pointe Advisors LLC purchased a new stake in shares of VOC Energy Trust during the third quarter worth about $78,000. Northern Trust Corp increased its stake in shares of VOC Energy Trust by 22.6% during the second quarter. Northern Trust Corp now owns 13,418 shares of the oil and gas producer’s stock worth $64,000 after purchasing an additional 2,471 shares in the last quarter. Morgan Stanley increased its stake in shares of VOC Energy Trust by 71.6% during the third quarter. Morgan Stanley now owns 18,285 shares of the oil and gas producer’s stock worth $85,000 after purchasing an additional 7,632 shares in the last quarter. Finally, IMA Wealth Inc. purchased a new stake in shares of VOC Energy Trust during the fourth quarter worth about $27,000. Institutional investors and hedge funds own 4.09% of the company’s stock.

VOC Energy Trust Company Profile (NYSE:VOC)

VOC Energy Trust is a statutory trust. It engages in the acquisition and holding of net profits interest for the benefit of the trust unitholders. The company was founded on November 3, 2010 and is headquartered in Houston, TX.

Featured Articles

Receive News & Ratings for VOC Energy Trust Daily - Enter your email address below to receive a concise daily summary of the latest news and analysts' ratings for VOC Energy Trust and related companies with MarketBeat.com's FREE daily email newsletter.