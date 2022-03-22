Lantronix Target of Unusually Large Options Trading (NASDAQ:LTRX)

Lantronix, Inc. (NASDAQ:LTRX – Get Rating) was the recipient of some unusual options trading activity on Monday. Traders bought 2,223 call options on the stock. This represents an increase of approximately 1,433% compared to the typical daily volume of 145 call options.

In other news, CEO Paul H. Pickle sold 6,112 shares of Lantronix stock in a transaction that occurred on Thursday, March 3rd. The shares were sold at an average price of $6.58, for a total transaction of $40,216.96. The transaction was disclosed in a document filed with the SEC, which is accessible through this link. Also, Director Hoshi Printer sold 12,026 shares of Lantronix stock in a transaction on Friday, February 25th. The stock was sold at an average price of $6.83, for a total transaction of $82,137.58. The disclosure for this sale can be found here. Insiders sold 23,412 shares of company stock worth $157,674 in the last 90 days. 25.80% of the stock is currently owned by insiders.

Get Lantronix alerts:

Hedge funds and other institutional investors have recently bought and sold shares of the business. BNP Paribas Arbitrage SA purchased a new position in Lantronix during the 4th quarter valued at about $30,000. Morgan Stanley grew its stake in shares of Lantronix by 93.2% in the 2nd quarter. Morgan Stanley now owns 10,221 shares of the technology company’s stock valued at $53,000 after buying an additional 4,930 shares in the last quarter. Geode Capital Management LLC grew its stake in shares of Lantronix by 4.1% in the 3rd quarter. Geode Capital Management LLC now owns 129,518 shares of the technology company’s stock valued at $753,000 after buying an additional 5,044 shares in the last quarter. Barclays PLC grew its stake in shares of Lantronix by 357.0% in the 3rd quarter. Barclays PLC now owns 6,586 shares of the technology company’s stock valued at $38,000 after buying an additional 5,145 shares in the last quarter. Finally, Everett Harris & Co. CA grew its stake in shares of Lantronix by 71.4% in the 4th quarter. Everett Harris & Co. CA now owns 24,000 shares of the technology company’s stock valued at $188,000 after buying an additional 10,000 shares in the last quarter. Hedge funds and other institutional investors own 17.15% of the company’s stock.

A number of equities analysts have commented on the stock. Zacks Investment Research downgraded shares of Lantronix from a “hold” rating to a “strong sell” rating in a report on Saturday, February 19th. Canaccord Genuity Group assumed coverage on shares of Lantronix in a report on Monday, February 14th. They issued a “buy” rating and a $13.00 price objective for the company. Finally, Canaccord Genuity Group assumed coverage on shares of Lantronix in a report on Monday, February 14th. They issued a “buy” rating and a $13.00 price objective for the company. One equities research analyst has rated the stock with a sell rating and six have issued a buy rating to the stock. According to MarketBeat.com, the company presently has a consensus rating of “Buy” and an average target price of $11.11.

Shares of NASDAQ LTRX opened at $6.79 on Tuesday. Lantronix has a fifty-two week low of $4.06 and a fifty-two week high of $10.25. The firm’s 50-day simple moving average is $7.03 and its 200 day simple moving average is $7.23. The company has a quick ratio of 2.15, a current ratio of 3.13 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.35. The stock has a market cap of $235.25 million, a P/E ratio of -28.29 and a beta of 2.27.

Lantronix (NASDAQ:LTRX – Get Rating) last posted its quarterly earnings data on Thursday, February 10th. The technology company reported ($0.08) earnings per share (EPS) for the quarter, missing the Thomson Reuters’ consensus estimate of $0.03 by ($0.11). The company had revenue of $33.68 million for the quarter, compared to analyst estimates of $30.10 million. Lantronix had a negative return on equity of 13.00% and a negative net margin of 7.02%. During the same quarter in the previous year, the firm posted ($0.05) EPS. On average, sell-side analysts anticipate that Lantronix will post -0.17 earnings per share for the current fiscal year.

About Lantronix (Get Rating)

Lantronix, Inc engages in the provision of software as a service (SaaS), engineering services, and hardware for Edge Computing, the Internet of Things (IoT), and Remote Environment Management (REM). Its products and solutions include IoT, REM and Other. The company was founded by Bernhard Bruscha in June 1989 and is headquartered in Irvine, CA.

See Also

Receive News & Ratings for Lantronix Daily - Enter your email address below to receive a concise daily summary of the latest news and analysts' ratings for Lantronix and related companies with MarketBeat.com's FREE daily email newsletter.