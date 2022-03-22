KT (NYSE:KT) Shares Pass Above 200 Day Moving Average of $0.00

Shares of KT Co. (NYSE:KT – Get Rating) passed above its 200-day moving average during trading on Monday . The stock has a 200-day moving average of $0.00 and traded as high as $13.70. KT shares last traded at $13.65, with a volume of 856,097 shares.

Separately, StockNews.com raised shares of KT from a “buy” rating to a “strong-buy” rating in a research note on Monday, February 28th.

The company’s 50 day moving average is $13.21. The firm has a market capitalization of $6.70 billion, a price-to-earnings ratio of 5.46 and a beta of 0.74. The company has a current ratio of 1.18, a quick ratio of 1.13 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.40.

KT ( NYSE:KT Get Rating ) last announced its earnings results on Friday, March 11th. The technology company reported $0.72 earnings per share for the quarter. KT had a net margin of 5.44% and a return on equity of 8.27%. The business had revenue of $5.60 billion during the quarter.

Hedge funds and other institutional investors have recently made changes to their positions in the business. Goldman Sachs Group Inc. increased its position in shares of KT by 23.8% during the fourth quarter. Goldman Sachs Group Inc. now owns 846,500 shares of the technology company’s stock valued at $10,640,000 after acquiring an additional 162,750 shares in the last quarter. Virtu Financial LLC bought a new stake in shares of KT during the fourth quarter valued at approximately $236,000. Allianz Asset Management GmbH increased its position in shares of KT by 2.1% during the fourth quarter. Allianz Asset Management GmbH now owns 118,819 shares of the technology company’s stock valued at $1,493,000 after acquiring an additional 2,406 shares in the last quarter. CWA Asset Management Group LLC increased its position in shares of KT by 3.4% during the fourth quarter. CWA Asset Management Group LLC now owns 46,035 shares of the technology company’s stock valued at $579,000 after acquiring an additional 1,500 shares in the last quarter. Finally, Penserra Capital Management LLC increased its position in shares of KT by 18.2% during the fourth quarter. Penserra Capital Management LLC now owns 516,832 shares of the technology company’s stock valued at $6,496,000 after acquiring an additional 79,423 shares in the last quarter. 22.12% of the stock is owned by institutional investors and hedge funds.

About KT (NYSE:KT)

KT Corp. engages in the provision of integrated telecommunication services. The company operates through the Customer and Marketing businesses. Its services include wire and wireless phones, internet, and other communication. The company was founded on December 20, 1981 and is headquartered in Seongnam-si, South Korea.

